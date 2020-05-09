Finally Microsoft showed its next generation console, the Xbox Series X through a streaming event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and among so many rebambaramba we were able to see great trailers of its next games, among which it is worth noting, Assassin’s Credd Valhalla, Dirt 5 and Yakuza: Like Dragon.

The event was hosted by Xbox Marketing Manager Aaron Greenberg, who from his kitchen drove us a giant Xbox behind him that made a refrigerator. But without further ado let’s see everything that Xbox presented us.

Lots of alliances

Microsoft released tons of logos to showcase all of the developers currently working with Microsoft to bring games to the Xbox Series X.

One of Microsoft’s most memorable PC games, Bright Memory Infinite, is coming to the Xbox Series X, and in the trailer we can see all the glimpses of a game for a high-end PC, allowing us to appreciate the high quality of bright details and textures. Unfortunately, the game is still in development, but the important thing is that it will arrive.

Dirt 5

The new Dirt playable in 4K resolution and speeds of 120 frames per second. This does not happen at the same time, that is, you have to choose between one thing or the other, but either one will make you feel the rigor of the asphalt.

Scorn

All terror in the style of H. R. Giger.

Call of the sea

A woman searches for the body of her dead husband on an island. A novel of mystery brought to the Xbox in a puzzle key.

Chorvs

A creepy science fiction thriller we’ll see in 2021. The trailer only makes us cook the beans for playing it.

Second Extinction

You will face terrible dinosaurs in this collaborative game that has all the spirit of old Turok.

The Ascent

Taking advantage of the futuristic wave, The Ascent brings us closer to a different reality than that of Cyberpunk 2077. A dystopia that can be quite entertaining.

Akira Yamaoka, the composer of several Silent Hill series games, made the music for this horror game and promises a good experience.

Madden NFL 21

We will only say that if you already have it on Xbox, it will be free for the Xbox Series X.

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

All lovers of Vampire: The Masquerade games will enjoy Bloodlines 2 and You will learn to dance to the rhythm of blood.

Scarlet Nexus

A futuristic war is coming by Bandai Namco in pure anime.

Yakuza: like a dragon

This title already exists for PS4 in Japan, but will also come to Xbox One.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

We have a first look at the gameplay of this new title in the Assassin’s Creed saga.

Further, several of these games will be compatible with Microsof’s new Smart Delivery featuret, which means that when you buy a game on Xbox One that is also on Xbox Series X, you will automatically have access to the next generation version when you finally get the new console.

The games with this function are:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Call of the sea

Chorus

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extinction

The Ascent

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

And that’s all we could see related to the Xbox Series X, although we didn’t witness the potential of this so-called next-generation console.

