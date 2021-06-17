Everything looks good … until you look again. First trailer for ‘The Shrink Next Door’

Apple TV + has unveiled the first images of the long-awaited eight-episode miniseries ‘The Shrink Next Door’. The new black comedy features an all-star cast led by Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, who are also executive producers, and premieres worldwide on Friday, November 12, exclusively on Apple TV +. The series will premiere with its first three chapters, followed by a new one every Friday.

Inspired by true events, “The Shrink Next Door” tells of the strange relationship between “celebrity psychiatrist” Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz (Ferrell). Throughout their long relationship, the charismatic Ike gradually makes his way into Marty’s life, eventually moving into Marty’s house in the Hamptons and convincing Marty to appoint him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient relationship evolves into a power dynamic based on manipulation, control, and all manner of dysfunctions. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn, who plays Phyllis, Marty’s younger sister, and Casey Wilson as Boniie, Dr. Herschkopf’s wife.

Directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz and scripted by Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and WGA winner Georgia Pritchett, The Shrink Next Door comes to us from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. The series is based on the most listened to podcast of the year 2019, from Wondery and Bloomberg Media.

In addition to starring roles, Ferrell and Rudd are executive producers on the project. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal are executive producers for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Georgia Pritchett is also an executive producer in addition to a screenwriter, and director Michael Showalter is an executive producer alongside Jordana Mollick for Semi-Formal Productions.

Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez and Aaron Hart for Wondery and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media also serve as executive producers, and podcast host Joe Nocera is co-executive producer.

