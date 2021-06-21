Everything Jon Rahm achieves with his victory at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm. (Jeff Haynes / USGA)

Jon rahm It is again Number 1 in the world. The Spanish golfer has recovered this privileged position thanks to his triumph in the US Open Championship. His memorable performance this Sunday at Torrey pines has allowed him to unseat Dustin Johnson from the first position. Two conditions had to be met and this has been the case. Jon has won the US Open and DJ finished below 18th place tied with another player. Finally, he was tied for 19th with six other players.

JON RAHM MAKES HISTORY AND CONQUERS THE US OPEN!

Rahm returns to World Number One ten months and eleven days after the last time and will add his fifth week on the greater throne. The first two were after Memorial Tournament who won last year, relieving the position of Rory McIlroy, gave it to Justin thomas one week and recovered it again two more weeks until Dustin Johnson grabbed it beech today. Thus, Jon has been the only one capable of cutting the reign of DJ, which would have lasted 43 consecutive weeks. Jon is the second Spaniard in history to reach Number 1 in the world. Seve spent 61 weeks in total. Will he be able to beat that record of his idol?

Race to Dubai number 1 and leader in the Ryder Cup standings

In addition to the No. 1, Jon achieves much more with his victory at the US Open. For now, it is number 1 in the Race to Dubai, ahead precisely of Louis Oosthuizen, and is placed second in the FedEx Cup, only behind Patrick Cantlay. More: Take command of the two Ryder Cup qualifying lists, the European and the World Cup. In the European round he almost doubles second-placed Tommy Fleetwood in points. Obviously, their classification is mathematical. Brutal.

Jon Rahm, good karma and the dedication to Seve and Corti

Also, with his triumph at the US Open, he received the trophy for a year. You will have to return it at the next US Open at the Massachusetts Country Club and you will keep a replica. The trophy has no name, it is called US Open Championship Trophy. In the same way, he has been presented with a Gold Medal, which receives the name of Jack Nicklaus Medal since 2012. At the Memorial he could not get Nicklaus to shake his hand because of Covid-19 and his forced withdrawal, but two weeks later he takes his Medal.

A birdie at Torrey Pines’ 18 is worth a US Open for Jon

On the sporting side, Jon is guaranteed a series of very important exemptions:

– He is qualified for the next 10 US Open

– Invitation to the next 5 Augusta Masters

– Invitation to the next 5 PGA Championship

– Invitation to the next 5 Open Championship

– Invitation for the next 5 THE PLAYERS

– PGA Tour card guaranteed for five years

Jon Rahm’s historic victory at the Torrey Pines US Open, in photos

In addition, he has received a champion’s check for $ 2.25 million.