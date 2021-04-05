everything it offers us

The realme 8 Pro is the company’s phone with the best camera to date – we analyzed it in depth.

When only 6 months have passed since the release of the realme 7 Pro, which we have already analyzed in depth, the Chinese brand has just presented the realme 8 Pro, its new star terminal within the mid-range, which we have already been able to test in depth.

In this terminal, realme has put a special interest in the photographic section by including the best camera we have seen to date on one of their smartphones, with a 108 megapixel main sensor developed by one of the most prominent manufacturers in the segment, the Korean Samsung.

But, What are the great news that the new cameras of the realme 8 Pro incorporate? We are going to review all the characteristics of the new photographic system of this device and comment on all our experiences with its cameras.

This is the realme 8 Pro cameras

This realme 8 Pro has a module of four rear cameras composed of a main sensor of 108 megapixels, an ultra-wide angle sensor of 8 megapixels, a macro sensor of 2 megapixels and a black and white portrait sensor of 2 megapixels and a front camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels.

Sensor type realme 8 Pro

Main sensor

Samsung S5KHM2

Sensor size 1 / 1.52 ″

108 megapixels

6-piece lens

PDAF

23mm equivalent

Aperture f / 1.88 Ultra-wide sensor 8 megapixels

5 piece lens

119º angle of view

Aperture f / 2.25 Macro sensor 2 MP

Aperture f / 2.4 Monochrome sensor 2 MP

F / 2.4 aperture Front camera Sony IMX471

16 MP

Aperture f / 2.45

If we compare these cameras with those of the realme 7 Pro we can see that, of the four sensors that compose them, the big difference is found in the main sensor that goes from a resolution of 64 megapixels with a focal aperture f / 1.8 to a resolution of 108 megapixels with a focal aperture f / 1.89. But, beyond the megapixels one of the key aspects of this great advance in the photographic section is sensor size, which has increased notably in the realme 8 Pro, achieving capture more light and get brighter images with a higher level of detail.

Focusing on the secondary sensors, the ultra-wide-angle camera of the realme 8 Pro still has the same 8 megapixels of its predecessor, but increases the focal aperture from f / 2.3 to f / 2.25, while the other two sensors are practically the same and continue to bet on a resolution of 2 megapixels and a focal aperture f / 2.4.

When it comes to the camera for selfies, the realme 8 Pro equips a sensor with half megapixels, but with a larger sensor size and a larger focal aperture, which again translates into a better quality of the photographs.

However, one of the great improvements that we find in these cameras with respect to those of the realme 7 Pro are not in the hardware but in the software, with the introduction of new technologies for image processing that improve the final result and which we will talk about below.

All about the camera modes of the realme 8 Pro: choose to always take the best photos

The realme 8 Pro incorporates a number of camera modes, which are not present in any terminal of the same range, thanks to which it is possible to improve the results obtained with its 5 sensors.

First of all, we have the mode “In-sensor zoom” that manages to increase the detail of the images we want to capture using only the 12 MP of the 108 MP that are expanded to generate the photograph, achieving higher quality results than those we could obtain with a device equipped with a three-magnification optical zoom.

Second, this realme 8 Pro features the mode Tilt-shift, which allows us to improve the bokeh effect of portraits by means of a streak blur, in which we can manually adjust the shape, angle, position and size of the bokeh effect.

In the same way, to improve the photographs we take in low light conditions, this terminal has the Nightscape mode, which manages to reduce the noise of images and night videos thanks to the use of AI, automatically removing dead pixels.

If we focus on the portrait mode of the rear cameras of the realme 8 Pro, we have at our disposal three settings designed to improve this type of photography depending on the environment and the result that we are interested in achieving:

Dynamic bokeh– An ideal setting for taking portraits from the waist up, creating a movement effect by highlighting the person against a moving background.Neon portrait– A perfect setting for portraits at night, as it reduces the effect of night lights.Color portrait with AI: a configuration that will allow us to take truly artistic portraits by showing the protagonist in color and the background in black and white.

Obviously, one of the most prominent modes of the realme 8 Pro cameras is that of 108 megapixels, through which we can take advantage of the full potential of the Samsung sensor to achieve higher quality, brighter photos.

This terminal also has a starry mode that allows us to perform both photographs as videos of the starry sky with great image quality. In the case of photographs, make 16 individual photos every 15 seconds for 4 minutes and then an algorithm combines them into a final image.

New modes also to record videos

The innovation of realme in the photographic section also goes through a noticeable improvement of its cameras as far as video is concerned. Thus, the manufacturer has polished the software in this section to the maximum, also offering some very interesting modes for users’ day-to-day lives.

For example, when recording a video of the stars, this realme 8 Pro is the first terminal on the market that allows it to be done using time lapse technology, which captures several images continuously to capture the movement of the stars. To achieve this, this realme 8 Pro will take photos of the stars in the same 15 second interval, but it will only keep the last 15 photos to compose a starry image and will finally combine these photos into a time lapse video at a speed of 30 fps. The cameras of this terminal can take up to 240 photos of the starry sky in an hour and generate a time lapse video with a duration of 8 seconds.

Likewise, for video recording, the realme 8 Pro also has a Nightscape mode that has intelligent lighting detection to improve the clarity and quality of videos taken at night and a mode called Dual-view that allows you to record a clip at the same time with the rear and front cameras, something that can be very practical for content creators for platforms such as YouTube or Twitch.

One of the best cameras for its price

Right now you can buy the realme 8 Pro for 299 euros in its version of 8 and 128GB of storage in distributors such as MediaMarkt, and for 279 euros in its 6 and 128GB version on platforms such as Amazon, a highly competitive price in which we assure you that it is very difficult find a better camera. You can check more details of the realme 8 Pro on the realme website.

