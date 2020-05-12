Showtime has released the first trailer for ‘The Good Lord Bird’, a Blumhouse Television production based on the 2013 novel written by James McBride that we know in Spain under the title of ‘The Woodpecker’.

A series inspired “for the most part” by true events that revolves around Henry Shackleford, alias Onion, a rogue black slave in the United States in the years before the Civil War. One good day he is enlisted against the will of the legendary John Brown, hero and martyr of abolitionism, being that to guarantee his survival and while waiting for the right moment to escape from his liberator, he decides to impersonate a girl …

Newcomer Joshua Caleb Johnson and Ethan Hawke lead their cast, bringing to life Henry Shackleford and John Brown, respectively. Hawke in turn signs the script with Mark Richard (‘NOS4A2 (Nosferatu)’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’), in addition to serving as executive producers alongside Jason Blum, Ryan Hawke, Padraic McKinley, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman Brian Taylor, Marshall Persinger, David Schiff, novelist James McBride and director Albert Hughes (‘The Book of Eli’, ‘Alpha’), responsible for directing six of its eight episodes.

Haifaa Al-Mansour (‘The Perfect Candidate’) and Michael Nankin (‘Van Helsing’) direct the other two episodes of this miniseries whose cast is completed by Ellar Coltrane, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Beau Knapp, Nick Eversman, Jack Alcott and Mo Brings Plenty and it also features special collaborations by Daveed Diggs, David Morse, Steve Zahn, Maya Hawke, Wyatt Russell and Orlando Jones.

The series, which marks the second collaboration between Blumhouse Television and Showtime after ‘The Loudest Voice,’ the acclaimed miniseries released in the summer of 2019 in which Russell Crowe plays Roger Ailes, the controversial Fox News founder, will premiere on United States in the early hours of Sunday, August 9 through Monday, August 10, and it is expected that Movistar + will premiere it in our country simultaneously that same night.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.