Everything is still under control in bitcoin: a simple ‘throw back’ to $ 60,000

The falls from the area of ​​new all-time highs reached this week around $ 65,000, are absolutely within normal parameters.

Technical analysis

TRENDING VALUES UPPER 161800S259000R165000R270000

Short term

Medium term

Long term

Actually there is no news to add to our last analysis about him bitcoin. The correction from $ 65,000 to the current $ 61,000 means nothing. Everything is still in order within the impeccable uptrend of the background, or primary. What does not mean that, most likely, we are attending a ‘throw back’ to the area of ​​approx. $ 60,000, before resistance and now support. Not to mention the flawless rising lows and highs that the price continues to shape. And so it does not fall. What’s more, the line that joins each and every one of the successive rising lows since the end of February currently passes through the $ 58,000 area. Above are all-time highs in the vicinity of $ 65,000.

Daily chart of the future of bitcoin