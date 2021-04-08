Everything is complicated. Trailer for ‘The Mosquito Coast’

Apple TV + has released the official trailer for‘The coast of mosquitoes’, TV series starring Justin Theroux (‘The Leftovers’) that is based on the novel of the same name written by Paul Theroux (Justin’s uncle).

Developed by Neil Cross (‘Luther’) and Tom Bissell (‘The Disaster Artist’), the series is a gripping adventure drama that follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox (Theroux), a brilliant, radical and idealistic inventor who In his flight from the United States government, he flees with his entire family to take them to Mexico.

Melissa George, Logan Polish, Gabriel Bateman and Kimberly Elise complete the main cast of this Fremantle production for Apple TV +, which is supported as executive producer by Rupert Wyatt, who is also the director of its first two episodes.

Also serving as executive producers are Paul and Justin Theroux, Neil Cross, Edward L. CmDonnell, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Bob Bookman. The premiere of its first two episodes is scheduled for next Friday, April 30, with a new episode available every Friday for a total of seven.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

Click here to see it on YouTube. These and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.

