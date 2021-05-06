Everything indicates that wedding bells will ring for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker



Everything indicates that wedding bells will ring for the new couple made up of rocker Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. They ensure that they do not stop showing signs of romance and making declarations of love.

The couple formed by Kourtney kardashian Y Travis barker has been starring, since their romance was confirmed last December, one of the most idyllic and accelerated sentimental dynamics of what we have been in 2021, as can be seen from a Instagram full of romantic gestures and declarations of eternal love between the TV star and the drummer of the rock band Blink-182. So everything seems to indicate that wedding bells will ring for Kourtney Y Travis soon.

Now, sources from their inner circle assure that the two lovers have already begun to talk about future wedding plans to finish consolidating their life project in common, which is also based on the many years of friendship that existed between them before that they were encouraged to give their love story a try. According to these insiders, Kourtney hadn’t been so in love with someone in years.

“Kourtney had not felt something like that for a man in a long season, and sees a future for life with Travis,” explained an informant to the news portal Entertainment tonight, before pointing out that the three children of the celebrity, the fruit of his old relationship with Scott disick, to which the businesswoman remains very attached, by the way, they have already given the go-ahead to an idea that, however, still needs to be developed and specified.

It has not been easy for Scott Disick to see the older sister of Kim kardashian Y Kylie jenner of love with other people. A few months ago when all this had still rolled a lot on the internet, a source said that Scott still has not gotten over the intense jealousy that invades him every time his ex, from whom he separated more than five years ago, flirts and flirts lightly with any boy You like.

“Kourtney’s family loves Travis and they are all aware that she is happier than ever. Children (Penelope, Mason Y Reign) they are doing great and that has undoubtedly made things easier for them ”, added the same source.

Travis doesn’t stop showing off photos of his new love. Justly They escaped to the beach in Laguna Beach and it was the perfect moment for the rocker to publish a photo of the thong that Kourtney Kardashian was wearing on his Instagram stories. The socialite’s own boyfriend and businesswoman does not stop pampering her and feels pride in her girlfriend and perhaps, very soon, possible wife.

