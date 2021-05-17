Everything indicates that the Suzuki Jimny five-door will arrive in the year 2022

Who was going to tell Suzuki that fourth generation of little Jimny it was going to give him so many headaches. But beware, it’s because of her success and not by going to the dark side of failures. We have already spoken on several occasions about what its commercial launch has meant, but now things could get even more complicated. Yes, because the brand’s engineers had been working for a while to create a second version of five doors.

As of today, depending on which markets, there are for sale three different versions of the Suzuki Jimny. On the one hand there is the three doors that we already know. In the second instance there is a pick up truly versatile and, finally, the commercial pro which debuted a few months ago. Well, this hypothetical five-door version should give a further boost to its sales, especially in markets such as Europe. We tell you what is known and what is rumored.

The five-door Suzuki Jimny could add the last name «Long»

According to several sources, including MOTA, The five-door Suzuki Jimny could debut soon. Apparently, the delays caused by COVID-19 have not prevented those responsible for the project from continuing with it. In fact, they announce that it would be nearing completion, or at least that it could be presented in society in a matter of a few months. Moreover, they suggest that it could be in the brand showrooms the next year 2022.

However, this medium points out that its official debut was scheduled for the Tokyo Motor Show scheduled for October this year. The problem is that, for now, it has been canceled, so we do not know what will be the appointment of the calendar chosen to remove the cover and show its evolution. To finish we must talk about two technical data that would indicate to us where the main earnings of the future Suzuki Jimny five doors would be.

The Suzuki Jimny begins its production and worldwide export in India

As expected, the Biggest change to the five-door Jimny will be on your platform. To “fit” two additional doors into its small body and offer more cargo space, you need a more generous wheelbase. Well, MOTA indicates that the increase in this dimension will be 30 centimeters. If this data is true, it would flirt with the four meters of total exterior length.

Ultimately we must indicate another data that affects the mechanical range. If they are correct, the Jimny would receive a mechanical gasoline turbo BoosterJet combined with a mild hybrid system. With it, its performance level would be higher, being more in line with its load capacity. All of this should help you gain a new surname. It could be known as «Long», but this is something that is not confirmed either.

Source – MOTA