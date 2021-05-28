Everything indicates that the new Volkswagen Passat (B9) will be a crossover

To this day deny that the mid-size saloon segment is living a nightmare is wasting time. SUVs have taken everything ahead, causing customers to change the way they think and buy cars. With this scenario, manufacturers have had to seek life, especially to not lose profitability. So they have not thought about it and, taking advantage of the commercial pull of these versions, they have started to experiment.

One of the pioneering firms when it comes to mix up the sedan segment, rather familiar, with the SUV’s It was Subaru. The Legacy is, although it is not credited, one of the clearest examples. But with the change in the sector, rivals such as the new one are joining Citroën C5 X or the next generation of the Volkswagen Passat (B9). Yes, because the saloon body will be eliminated and they will bet on the familiar, although this will not be the only ordeal.

The Volkswagen Passat B9 could mutate into a hatchback with the air of a crossover …

According to various sources, including Auto Express, the future Volkswagen Passat would happen to be offered with an SUV-style body. If you do a little memory, you must remember that we already talked about the possibility that the sedan body would end up out of the catalog in the year 2023. Well, this British media has delved into the direction that the family body with which the generation B9.

To make this leap, I would take advantage of latest evolution of the MQB platform of the German consortium. In this way, always according to this medium, the wheelbase could be increased to approach 2.85 meters. Thus, it could offer a greater cargo space and habitability inside. All accompanied by a more generous ground clearance, typical, above all, of SUV or crossover style models.

Apparently, the Volkswagen Passat sedan will leave Europe in 2023

But this is not the only section that Auto Express dares to enter. The technical part will also evolve, especially due to the arrival of a Longer range plug-in hybrid powertrain. Apparently, the lithium ion battery in the system would be more capable, with an average range approaching 100 kilometers. And you will ask yourself, will there be diesel versions? Well, everything points to yes, that it will have the latest version of the block 2.0 TDI.

We will remain attentive to the evolution of events, but everything indicates that the Passat B9 could follow the same path as Citroën’s C5 X. He will be successful? We are convinced that it is because, at least in Spain, everything that smells of the Volkswagen Group becomes a best seller, although there are more mature and established rivals.

Source – Auto Express