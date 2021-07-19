Everything indicates that the life cycle of the Kia Stinger would be coming to an end

“The world is for dreamers”. I do not know who said this phrase or what was the momentous moment in which it was uttered for the first time. What does seem true is that, without dreams and illusions to keep us going, life sometimes seems to have no meaning. Well, the same can be applied to the automotive sector by the risky launches carried out by some manufacturers. Do you remember the “milk” that Renault stuck with the Avantime?

That model, which mixed the minivan concept with the coupe, was ahead of its time. This made, in addition to its low reliability, that the market did not want it “or given away”. If we return to the present, we will see that there is another interesting model that has not caught on either. We refer to Kia stinger, one of the sports saloons, quasi premium, which have not had the approval of the respectable. And for this very reason he is on the tightrope …

If nothing remedies it, the production of the Kia Stinger would end in the second quarter of 2022

If you do a little memory, you will remember that We have been telling you for a long time that the life of the Kia Stinger hangs by a thread. It was born to show the world that a “generalist” firm (in quotation marks, because we already know that it is above average) was capable of looking at premium manufacturers from you to you. However, not a sporty design, a quite high technological level, quality in abundance and rear drive have helped.

Well, it seems that rumors about his untimely demise are taking shape. According to various sources, including The Korean Car Blog, Kia would have already decided what to do with the Stinger. If their sales do not go up, almost miraculously, in the coming months, their production would end in the second quarter of 2022. However, we must be very cautious, because this source does not mention who has communicated such a decision and, in addition, has various fringes.

Related article:

Kia Stinger shows off muscle with Scorpion Special Edition

Apparently, one of the centers where the Kia Stinger is manufactured is the one located in Sohari (South Korea). Well, days ago, those responsible for the firm presented a new production plan in which the Stinger no longer appeared. Its place would have been taken for the manufacture of the Carnival Hybrid and other series of electrified products. However, their decision to “remove” it from this factory does not have to imply that it will disappear forever.

In fact, a short year ago he underwent a deep restyling, so it would not make sense that in months they remove it from the market. What they could do is, despite having a low sales rate, redistribute the units to be assembled between the Kaliningrad (Russia) and Ust-Kamenogorsk (Kazakhstan) centers. In any case, we must say that today there is no official information about this possible abandonment of the market, so fingers crossed.

Source – The Korean Car Blog