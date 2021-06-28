Everything indicates that Río, the son of J Balvin and the model Valentina Ferrer, was born



Everything indicates that Río, the son of Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin, was already born.

Photo: John Parra / .

Despite not having confirmed it directly. A twitter of Colombian singer J Blavin Y Argentine model Valentina Ferrer would indicate that already River, name that they decided to give the little one, it was already born and arrived in the world. For many months the couple kept the model’s pregnancy a secret until HOLA USA magazine confirmed that the reggaeton’s beautiful girlfriend was seven months of pregnancy.

Dear Rio 🙏 – J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) June 27, 2021

The truth was that it was not difficult for them to hide the pregnancy, the same as they did for a long time with their relationship, Valentina The pregnancy was hardly noticeable. However, once the news was released, they did not stop making publications about the model’s belly. Finally Rio, the son of J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer seems to have already been born in New York City, where they have been living for a long time despite the constant trips of the couple.

Rio would have been born yesterday June 27. The couple have been together for almost 4 years. They met in the recording of the singer’s video for the song “Sigo Extrañándote”. There Valentina ferrer had a participation and they were captivated. A year later they confirmed the relationship, despite the fact that some time later it was believed that they had ended. Today, everything indicates that they are the parents of the new family member, River.

The model revealed that she knew that in the pandemic it was the right time to become a mother. When he suspected that he might be in condition, he had three tests in the bathroom. Only her dog accompanied her. When she confirmed that all three were positive, she told J Balvin and this one stayed in the place, cold and without saying anything. Afterwards I was very excited. This was one of the Colombian’s dreams and it was finally coming true.

It was after the pregnancy that her friend and countrywoman Karol G said the baby’s name. Apparently he didn’t know it was a secret. So after that, everyone started talking about River. For its part, Valentina ferrer made several posts after her late pregnancy, which was hard to believe. She is so thin, that you would never think that that belly was 9 months pregnant.

Valentina ferrer she was Miss Argentina in 2014 and from there she moved to New York where she signed with a major modeling agency. Her life has always been very busy so becoming a mother was quite a difficult task. J Balvin instead he has been struggling for the past few years with severe depression and anxiety. However, today life smiles on both of them. Congratulations.