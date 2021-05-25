everything he has given us on Netflix

Short films have not been paid much attention since commercial cinema sessions focus on feature films, and customs such as Pixar’s, which includes a brief history before the screening of each of their films, are highly appreciated. . As much as Love, Death and Robots (Tim Miller, since 2019), one of the most particular Netflix series that we can find in its large catalog.

Because this format of anthology with fleeting animated stories It is not fashionable at all, and it helps us to meet filmmakers of the genre to whom, otherwise, it is very easy that we never paid attention to them even if they were nominated for awards such as the Oscars. Yes, Disney Plus also has SparkShorts (2019-2020) and Circuit of shorts (2020), but their concept is different.

Unlike these last two compilations, Love, Death and Robots has been conceived as a thematic unit, a generic set in which its ingredients are repeated. Like animated ultrarealism —With “Lucky 13” (1 × 13) at the pinnacle of this impressive feature— by sci-fi and fantasy for adults, with motion capture and no gore in terms of gore, in most of the shorts, which reminds us of its most outstanding pioneer: “The Last Flight of Osiris”, directed by Andrew R. Jones, from the Animatrix anthology ( 2003).

Nevertheless, talso there is animation traditional in the same tone, digitized with a sympathetic or almost A Scanner Darkly design (Richard Linklater, 2006), stop motion and even a combination of real images and animated compositions.

The talents behind ‘Love, Death and Robots’

At the head of this showy salad for the Netflix series is the aforementioned Tim miller, a Maryland-born filmmaker who was hardened by animated shorts such as the failed Aunt Luisa (2002), with Paul Taylor, Rockfish (2003) and Iron Man, Hulk and Spider-Man (2006), the funny The Goon (2008) according to the homonymous comic by Eric Powell, the possibilist DC Universe Online (2010) and the mocho Halo 4: Scanned (2012).

His leap to the fore came with the hilarious movie Deadpool (2016), followed by the underrated Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). And there is little doubt that we have had talented entertainers for the twenty-six short films totaling the two seasons of Love, Death and Robots. Even if none is revealed as a genius.

From the Barcelona Victor Maldonado, director of the award-winning Nocturna (2007) together with Adrià García, passing through the Korean Jennifer Yuh Nelson, responsible for Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), its sequel (2016) and Mighty Minds, and the Polish Damian Nenow, author with Raúl de la Fuente of the also awarded One More Day Alive (2018), up to the American Dave wilson, which later released the long Bloodshot (2020).

The highlights of the first season

Thanks to the contribution of such artists and their colleagues, the Netflix series pivots between interesting proposals such as “Three robots” (1 × 02) and “Shape-Shifters” (1 × 10) and nonsense like “Ice Age” (1 × 17), which brings to mind a section of the episode “Treehouse of Horror VII” (8 × 01) from The Simpsons (James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon, since 1989).

In addition, Love, Death and Robots shines with very decent twists in “Sonnie’s Edge” (1 × 01), “The Witness” (1 × 03) and “Beyond the Aquila Rift” (1 × 07) or crazy things like “Alternate Histories” (1 × 17); offers us a promising but poorly finished story like “When the Yogurt Took Over” (1 × 06) and some that, if they don’t have a nucleus that stands out, at least one stupendous realization, like “The Secret War” (1 × 18).

The shorts of the second volume

Its second season begins with the satirical entertainment of “Automated Customer Service” (2 × 01), whose concepts we know from WALL · E (Andrew Stanton, 2008) or any cinematographic narration with a background premise similar to that of Terminator (James Cameron, 1984), Matrix (Lilly and Lana Wachowski, 1999), Me, robot (Alex Proyas, 2004) and company.

The traditional “Ice” (2 × 02) gives us a striking work of shapes and colors; “Pop Squad” (2 × 03), a futuristic dystopia with a bouquet to Blade Runner (Ridley Scott, 1982) for the short film of greatest interest in proposal and development this season; and “Snow in the Desert” (2 × 04), a good effect and confirmation that they have slowed down the revolutions to adult details in Love, Death and Robots.

“The Tall Grass” (2 × 05), a pictorial animation, although not with the beautiful fuzzy manners of Aleksandr Petrov (The Old Man and the Sea), for a worthy horror story; Y “All Through the House” (2 × 06) and its grateful stop motion, the mind-boggling wonder to the nervous laugh that HP Lovecraft would have achieved if he had wanted to write a Christmas story.

“Life Hutch” (2 × 07), narrated in media with flashbacks, some valuable transitions but not a very lucid ending; Y “The Drowned Giant” (2 × 08), the most ultra-realistic animation in the second season of this Netflix series, made necessary by the bodily elements this thoughtful short focuses on. What will the Love, Death and Robots anthology bring us in the future?

