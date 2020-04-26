This coming May 19 marks two years of the marriage between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, one of the most acclaimed royal weddings in recent decades. The ceremony held at Windsor Castle kept the entire world waiting for hours, and now we remember it again after designer Claire Waight Keller recounted what it was like to work with the Duchess of Sussex.

Without a doubt, the dress is one of the most important items for a bride. The actress chose the renowned former designer of Givenchy to make it for her, and today, two years after the link, Claire Waigth remembered those days.

The expert published on her Instagram account the reflection about working with Prince Harry’s wife. In the text, he begins by recounting that one day like today two years ago he was looking at the final accessories of the duchess’s dress. “So many emotions ran through me during the months leading up to the big day. A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as a female artist, creator, there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings you have as a girlfriend “he stated.

During the months of work, the designer also remembered the day she was a girlfriend, and therefore, she did not want to leave anything to chance during the making. “It is a unique point of view when you have spent it yourself, as I did at my wedding with my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realize the importance of every detail and decision. In many ways you are Capturing dreams that you had been thinking about for years when you were a girl and became a woman. Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for produces an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. Through hours of conversation, meetings together and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together “he continued.

In this creative process, they concluded that simplicity would be one of the lines to follow in design. “Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 Commonwealth florals to take the world on the journey of ceremony and subtlety bringing the Givenchy lines and the history of the House to capture The timeless and classic beauty I met she wanted to achieve. It was obvious that the meaning of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many options that would reflect the heritage of the couple and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous “he added.

About her relationship with the Duchess of Sussex, Claire Waight Keller revealed that it was not how she imagined it. “From the beginning everything felt different than I expected. It was modern, with a fresh approach, warm and welcoming, completely charming and cheerful in every way. We ripped it off instantly and a friendship began. The accessories were always a special moment. to talk, just us, it was a moment to know each other’s history and there are many memorable moments. But, above all, there is a connection between two people who come from completely different paths in life. Friendship is about love, understanding and kindness. A good friend knows your stories and also helps you write them. ” finished off.

