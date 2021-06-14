Everything expected from the first meeting between Biden and Sánchez

Joe Biden and Pedro Sánchez, in archive images. (Photo: AP / .)

Relationships between nations are quietly built, but staging is also essential to grease machinery and forge affinities. That is why the meeting that the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, and the US president, Joe Biden, will hold in Brussels today is important. Since the American arrived at the White House in January, there has been no direct call to La Moncloa, so it is time for introductions and sharing.

Spain already scores a first goal, achieving a few minutes of the time of the democrat in the middle of the NATO summit. The presidents will not only share a pandemic nudge or a masked huddle, but a aside, a conversation. The Spanish Government has advanced these days that two will be the axes of the talk: Madrid’s role in the Atlantic Alliance and Sánchez’s recent trip to Latin America. Again, defense at the top of the agenda but this time, also immigration. With other points in common, in addition, such as the fight against climate change and the role of multilateralism.

The US, in the era of Donald Trump, pressured NATO’s European partners to put more money on the table as never before: it said it did not want to be “the cashier” or the “credit card” of the organization. In 2021, our country was far from investing 2% of its GDP in Defense, as required by Washington, despite investing almost 1,500 million more than in the previous twelve months (12,293 compared to 10,820). Biden has lowered the tension, he has repeated again that he needs his allies from the old continent, but he is less clear in terms of the economic demands, if he is going to adhere to the express complaints that Trump made about the low commitment of Esp. .

