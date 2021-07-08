“Everything exceeded my expectations”: Bong Joon-Ho

CANNES.

Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho returned to the place that changed his life two years ago by awarding the Palme d’Or to his film Parasites, marking the start of a successful world tour that concluded in March 2020 with the consecration as the Best Film of the Oscar delivery.

I had no idea Parasites would be a worldwide hit. Everything exceeded my expectations, although I must say that I did it in exactly the same way as usual and that I am still exactly the same, “said the filmmaker during a meeting held yesterday at the Luis Buñuel Room at the Cannes Film Festival.

Bong Joon-ho was also surprised by the worldwide resonance of the class clash portrayed in his film, in which a poor family seeks to take advantage of another that is rich.

The theme continues to have resonance in France and elsewhere. Many (of us) would like to be rich, but I think we are all afraid of becoming poor ”, reflected the director, who in addition to collecting the golden statuettes added 258.8 million dollars in collection worldwide.

That success, commercial and economic, allowed HBO to approach with the intention of taking the story of his film into a series, although Bong Joon-ho specified that more than an adaptation, it will be an original story set within the same universe as his film. .

The series will be something really great, at least I hope so. It will be a black comedy that will take place in the United States, ”announced the filmmaker and producer of the project, who for a few months has been working with screenwriter Adam McKay, known for La Gran Apue $ ta and the series Succession, also on HBO.

Photo: Taken from Instagram

SALAS ENJOY YOUR FIRST TIME IN CANNES

To the surprise of many, Mexican model Michelle Salas appeared in southern France on Tuesday to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival, whose 74th edition began on Tuesday after a 26-month absence due to the pandemic.

Bonjour Cannes, je suis arrivée ”(Hello Cannes, I’m here), the daughter of Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas wrote in French on her Instagram account, where she has 1.7 million followers.

The post was accompanied by three images in which a pink dress printed with flowers appears on transparencies.

The location of the image indicated La Guérite, a place on Ile Sainte-Marguerite, an island located a few miles from Cannes, while the labels indicated the brands she wore: Reality Eyewear (glasses), Triangl (swimsuit), Agilità brasil (underwear), Hermés (accessories) and Louis Vuitton (handbag).

Shortly after, Michelle shared through her stories a series of images in which we could follow her day in Cannes, from her arrival at the Hotel Majestic, her journey to the island aboard a yacht, her food and until her sunrise on a room overlooking the Croisette.

As can be seen in the photographs, yesterday Wednesday he had breakfast at the hotel’s dock nestled in the sea and which has a privileged view of the Palais de Cannes, after which he took a short walk along the Croisette.

This afternoon I will be, by the hand of Pronovias (wedding dresses), a brand that I love and adore, representing, on the red carpet and at today’s premiere. I am very excited and nervous. It’s my first day at the Cannes Film Festival, “said Michelle through a video recorded in her room.

I’m not telling you anymore, today is the big day and my nerves are on edge ”, he said before sharing the make-up, hairstyle and styling process that the model underwent.

The following images showed her wearing a white dress designed by Alessandra Rinaudo with ruffles on the shoulders, with which she walked to the red carpet of the Lumière theater, although she no longer shared which of the two galas she attended yesterday.

By Salvador Franco / Special

Photo: .

MARION COTILLARD SHOWS HIS FRAGILITY

French actress Marion Cotillard had no problem showing herself as a vulnerable and fragile artist during the press conference for the musical Annette, in which she took advantage of one of the questions to talk about how insecurities affect her personal life.

We all need recognition, to be recognized by our parents, our family, our friends, to find our place.

All of this builds your confidence and can destroy you if you don’t have enough self-esteem ”, expressed the Oscar winner for her portrayal of Edith Piaf in Life in Pink, who accepted that although she enjoys great notoriety for the type of work she does, she also she needs this “recognition”.

Cotillard reappeared in Cannes to present the film Annette, by Léos Carax, in which he plays a famous opera singer whose life takes a dark and unknown turn when she marries Henry (Adam Driver), a violent theater actor with whom she will procreate to little Annette. The film is one of the 24 films that this year aspire to the Palme d’Or of the French competition, launched this summer after an absence of 26 months.

I prepared a lot in singing, especially to sing with a lot of movement during the scenes, because all the songs were recorded on the set, nothing was done by lip sync, “said the Frenchwoman, who also took some inspiration from actress Romy Schneider.

The great absence at the press conference was actor Adam Driver, who apparently left the city after the opening gala, as he is currently working on another project.

And it was precisely Adam Driver (Story of a marriage) who starred in one of the strangest moments of the Cannes Film Festival, lighting a cigar during the ovation they received at the Lumière Theater.

The Oscar nominee gave it a couple of puffs before turning it off before the stunned gaze of many of those present, including the organizers of the pageant.

Second place for inappropriate attitudes went to filmmaker Léos Carax, who left the press conference a few minutes earlier to go to the bathroom.

AMU