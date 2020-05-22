As long as we keep a healthy distance, locked up and spending many hours in front of the computer, we will need forms of entertainment. So Netflix will release a good amount of news next month, which will be one of the critical points of social distancing. For now, Here we leave you the list of everything that will come to Netflix next June.
Series
Keeping up with the Kardashians – Season 1-2 – June 1
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 1-2 – June 1
The Real Housewives of New York City –Season 1-2 –June 1
The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 1-2 – June 1
Top Chef –Season 1-2 –1 June
The Midnight Cantina – Season 1-3 –June 1
The Titan Games – Season 1 – June 1
Fuller House – Final Season – June 2
Modern Family – Season 7-10 –2 June
Can you hear me? – Season 1 –4 June
13 Reasons Why – Season 4 – June 5
Queer Eye – Season 5 – June 5
Reality Z – Season 1 – June 10
From appointment to appointment – Season 2 – June 12
F is for Family – Season 4 – June 12
Crime Story: The Search – June 12
Marcella – Season 3 – June 14
The Sinner: Jamie – June 19
The Politician – Season 2 – June 19
Divine Delicacies – Season 1 – June 24
Love and live – Season 1 – June 26
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 12 – No date
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! – Season 12 – No date
Films
Men, Women, and Children – June 1
The Last Airbender – June 1
Underworld: The Awakening – June 1
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – June 1
Jack Reacher: under fire – June 1
Hancock – June 1
A Great Dad – June 1
Now thirteen – June 1
The New Big Scam – June 1
Nonstop Love – June 1
The Good Wife – June 1
King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword – June 7
5 bloods – June 12
The Wasp Network – June 19
Feel the rhythm – June 19
Train to my destination – June 19
Victoria and Abdul – June 23
No one knows I’m here – June 24
Wonder Woman – June 26
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – June 26
Adú – June 30
Baby: The Crime Apprentice – June 30
Lost in Tokyo – June 30
Back to the Future – June 30
Back to the Future III – June 30
Women’s perfume – June 30
Immortal Enemy – June 30
The Dark Tower – June 30
Robin Hood – June 30
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – sometime in June
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – sometime in June
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – sometime in June
Rescuing Private Ryan – sometime in June
The last vacation – sometime in June
Documentaries and specials
Genie of the ABC – June 3
Lenox Hill – June 10
Soldier’s Family – June 19
Babies: Part 2 – June 19
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything – June 23
Athlete A – June 24
Anime
BAKI: The Saga of the Great Raitai Tournament – June 4
Cat Love – June 18
Brand New Animal – June 30
Children
Vera: Rainbow rescue – June 2
The corpse of the bride – June 6
Kipo and the Age of Magnimales: Season 2 – June 12
Alexa & Katie Part 4 – June 13
The Kingdom of Rhymes – June 19
The Grinch – June 30
