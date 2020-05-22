As long as we keep a healthy distance, locked up and spending many hours in front of the computer, we will need forms of entertainment. So Netflix will release a good amount of news next month, which will be one of the critical points of social distancing. For now, Here we leave you the list of everything that will come to Netflix next June.

Series

Keeping up with the Kardashians – Season 1-2 – June 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 1-2 – June 1

The Real Housewives of New York City –Season 1-2 –June 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 1-2 – June 1

Top Chef –Season 1-2 –1 June

The Midnight Cantina – Season 1-3 –June 1

The Titan Games – Season 1 – June 1

Fuller House – Final Season – June 2

Modern Family – Season 7-10 –2 June

Can you hear me? – Season 1 –4 June

13 Reasons Why – Season 4 – June 5

Queer Eye – Season 5 – June 5

Reality Z – Season 1 – June 10

From appointment to appointment – Season 2 – June 12

F is for Family – Season 4 – June 12

Crime Story: The Search – June 12

Marcella – Season 3 – June 14

The Sinner: Jamie – June 19

The Politician – Season 2 – June 19

Divine Delicacies – Season 1 – June 24

Love and live – Season 1 – June 26

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 12 – No date

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! – Season 12 – No date

Films

Men, Women, and Children – June 1

The Last Airbender – June 1

Underworld: The Awakening – June 1

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – June 1

Jack Reacher: under fire – June 1

Hancock – June 1

A Great Dad – June 1

Now thirteen – June 1

The New Big Scam – June 1

Nonstop Love – June 1

The Good Wife – June 1

King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword – June 7

5 bloods – June 12

The Wasp Network – June 19

Feel the rhythm – June 19

Train to my destination – June 19

Victoria and Abdul – June 23

No one knows I’m here – June 24

Wonder Woman – June 26

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – June 26

Adú – June 30

Baby: The Crime Apprentice – June 30

Lost in Tokyo – June 30

Back to the Future – June 30

Back to the Future III – June 30

Women’s perfume – June 30

Immortal Enemy – June 30

The Dark Tower – June 30

Robin Hood – June 30

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – sometime in June

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – sometime in June

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – sometime in June

Rescuing Private Ryan – sometime in June

The last vacation – sometime in June

Documentaries and specials

Genie of the ABC – June 3

Lenox Hill – June 10

Soldier’s Family – June 19

Babies: Part 2 – June 19

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything – June 23

Athlete A – June 24

Anime

BAKI: The Saga of the Great Raitai Tournament – June 4

Cat Love – June 18

Brand New Animal – June 30

Children

Vera: Rainbow rescue – June 2

The corpse of the bride – June 6

Kipo and the Age of Magnimales: Season 2 – June 12

Alexa & Katie Part 4 – June 13

The Kingdom of Rhymes – June 19

The Grinch – June 30

