In an online broadcast on his Facebook page, President Jair Bolsonaro said he chose not to destroy the full recording of the ministerial meeting on April 22, after former Justice Minister Sérgio Moro cited the recording as evidence of the interference charges in the Federal Police by the president, in the context of the investigation under Minister Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court.

Earlier this week, Celso de Mello said he would decide by Friday, 22, whether or not to release the recording of the ministerial meeting.

“When I was on the verge of destroying that tape, there was the testimony of ex-minister Sérgio Moro, saying he had proof on the tape. I didn’t destroy it. We held the tape, Minister Celso de Mello asked and in respect of him, the Constitution, to its legitimate right to question, to judge, we have delivered “, said Bolsonaro, who took the opportunity to appeal to the magistrate not to release the tape in its full version, since certain parts of the meeting bring comments that may impact relations between the Brazil and other nations.

“We made a request for the parties interested in the inquiry to be disclosed. Everything can be disclosed except two passages that speak of international politics. Don’t reveal, it is an embarrassment”.

According to Bolsonaro, there are speeches and “jokes” made in the “informality” and with bad words that can cause wear and tear. “It is not the case to make that public. Most of the media will put me in a bad language and question whether I am up to the job I represent. It is not there, my God,” argued the President of the Republic.

The president also again criticized press coverage. “A madman gives a statement, makes headlines in every newspaper as if it were the absolute truth,” complained Bolsonaro, without saying exactly who he was referring to.

