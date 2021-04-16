Everything Apple could announce at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event

Apple confirmed this week the date of its first event of 2021. ‘Spring Loaded’ will take place next April, the 21st virtually at 19:00 in Spain and 12:00 in Mexico. Rumors this year suggest that they will present the new generation of the iPad Pro, possibly with a Mini-LED screen. However, this could be just one of the many novelties.

Apple’s spring events are the hardest to predict. Unlike other keynotes, such as those for the iPhone or the Mac during the fall, there is no clear line of what products or services could arrive. In 2019, the spring event was dedicated exclusively to services. Apple News +, Apple Card, Apple TV + and Apple Arcade were featured there.

The 2020 event was not held due to the pandemic, but the company chose to present its products through a press release. That’s how the new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and MacBook Air arrived. As we can see, the range of possibilities is wide and ‘Spring Loaded’ may surprise us. Let’s explore the predictions, in detail.

iPad Pro with mini-LED display

Rumors about the arrival of a new iPad Pro have been around for a long time. Apple carries more than a year without updating And, although the current model is still an excellent device, surely those of Cupertino prepare some internal improvements to offer a performance similar to that of Macs with an M1 processor.

One of the most important changes to the iPad Pro would come with the incorporation of a new panel. This year 11 and 12.9-inch models would arrive, the largest being the one that would make the leap to Mini-LED technology. This would allow offering a higher contrast and brightness . However, the growing shortage of Mini-LED panels could hurt the availability of the larger model, at least for the first few weeks.

Regarding the design, the company would once again bet on a continuity line. The news would come inside the device, with a SoC A12Z, which would seek to be at the height of the recent M1. On the other hand, they would come with a Thunderbolt port and better quality cameras. New Apple Pencil? Possibly.

iPad mini

We continue with the Apple tablet, but now with the iPad mini, which seems to be the great forgotten of the company. We have to go back to the 2019 to find your latest update. The current design of the device looks somewhat dated compared to its older brothers, and not only that. Its hardware, consequently, also calls for improvements. Rumors point to a increased screen size up to 8.5 inches; the current one is 7.9 ″. That would be thanks to the reduction of the frames, so the size of the device would maintain its dimensions.

Apple AirTags

Credit: Guilherme Rambo (9to5Mac)

Those of Cupertino have not stopped giving signals about this rumored product. It is a small device with ultra-wideband technology that allows you to locate lost objects. Apple recently decided to open the Find My app so that it can be used with third-party accessories. Many believe that this would be the prelude to the launch of the long-awaited AirTags.

AirPods 3

Photo by Suganth

AirPods are one of Apple’s most successful products in recent years, so there is great interest in meeting its third generation. In the AirPods 3 we could see a design inspired by AirPods Pro, highlighting a smaller “stem”. They would offer a longer battery life and their charging case would also be similar to the Pro variant. Of course, internally they would keep the H1 chip and all the features currently offered by the AirPods 2. Here at Hypertextual we recently introduced you to the supposed design leaked from the Asian production line, which indicates that its presentation and launch are imminent.

iOS 14.5

The beta of iOS 14.5 has been with us for some time, however, the final version has not yet seen the light. Apple’s new mobile operating system will arrive with the possibility of unlock the terminal through Apple Watch when you wear a mask. They are also expected new emojis focused on the inclusion and introduction of App Tracking Transparency, which will allow us to establish whether or not the applications can track us. Finally, you can finally choose Spotify as your default music player.

Apple tv

Photo by Li Lin on Unsplash

If the iPad mini seemed to have been forgotten, wait until you know the date it was last updated on Apple tv: 2017. Yes, it is one of the oldest products still sold. The 2021 version would noticeably upgrade your hardware with a faster processor, a new remote control, HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz refresh rates.

