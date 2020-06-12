After being delayed by a week due to the company’s decision not to be the focus of attention during the riots caused by the death of George Floyd, the moment we have been waiting for has arrived: the presentation of the PlayStation 5 games.

So far, there have been numerous rumors that have emerged about the games that we could see tonight, including titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 8 or a new Silent Hill. Well, both the wait and the rumors have come to an end. We are going to get out of doubt about what you have planned PlayStation for the start of what will be the ninth generation of consoles with PS5 Regarding the games catalog, we do not know if we will have more information about the console itself after the presentation of the technical specifications of last March. Let’s start!

The presentation has started with GTA V. The successful game of Rockstar It will be available on the console sometime in 2021. It will do so with an improved and expanded version that will also offer free GTA Online for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Surprises were not long in coming, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been announced! This is the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man Of which, for now, we do not have many details, except that it will be starring the character of Miles Morales and that it will be available later this year, presumably at the same time as the console.

The party has continued with the announcement of Gran Turismo 7. Over the past few days, the possible appearance of the game at the Sony event had already been discussed following the latest indications of its development and the company has not disappointed. PS5 will allow us to enjoy all the excitement of car racing thanks to this GT7 that will be released exclusively for the console.

This is a non-stop. PlayStation has unveiled Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which will feature huge alien worlds, a new arsenal, and more. The game, which looks spectacular in the gameplay it has shared Insomniac Games, does not have a release date for now.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for PS5 will look spectacular.

We go with the third party companies. The first to appear has been Square Enix with a new IP: Project Athia. It is a new exclusive game for PS5 of which they have presented a short, but spectacular trailer, which has let us know that it will be developed by Luminous Productions, the creators of Final Fantasy XV. The next game has been Stray, a mysterious new title from Annapurna Interactive, which will be available throughout 2021.

After recalling some of the PS5’s features, the company has introduced Returnal. It’s about the new of Housemarque, creators of Dead Nation and Alienation, coming exclusively to PS5. The surprises have continued with… Little Big Planet! After several years without receiving a new installment, the saga will continue with Sackboy: A Big Adventure, of which they have not offered many details, although it promises to offer a cooperative gaming experience. Has followed them Destruction Allstars, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Goodbye and…Oddworld! PlayStation has updated the status of this reinterpretation of the classic released on the company’s first console, which will be called Oddworld: Soulstorm and, judging by the trailer, a host of new features.

With a new and enigmatic trailer Ghostwire: Tokyo, the new of Bethesda that was announced at E3 2019 and of which we have now been able to see, for the first time, a gameplay that has taught us the style of play: first person and focused on action. The presentation has continued with more indie games: Jet The Far Shore, developed by Superbrothers and available later this year; and Solar Ash, for 2021. Another surprise has come from the hand of IO Interactive, who will bring a new ration of their star saga with Hitman III in January 2021.

The hit game Astro Bot Rescue Mission, by Japan Studio, will continue with Astro’s PlayroomAlthough, for now, we do not know when, since the company has not offered any launch window. After the curious indie game Little Devil Inside and NBA 2K21, the newest in the popular 2K sports saga, has been announced Bugsnax, the new from the creators of Octodad, available later this year as well.

The presentation has continued with a surprise …Demon’s Souls! At last, we have been able to know with a spectacular trailer that the new thing in Bluepoint Games is the remake of the cult game from From Software, originally released in 2010 for PS3. Another game that is confirmed after a lot of rumors have been published over the past few weeks is Resident Evil 8, which will eventually be named Village. As the rumors pointed out, the new installment of the prolific saga of Capcom It will be set in a town and will feature witches and werewolves.

This is how Chris Redfield will look at Resident Evil Village.

Following the announcement of Pragmata, a new Capcom IP to be released in 2022, the time has come for one of the most anticipated games: the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. As Guerrilla Games has explained, in Horizon: Forbidden West we will follow the story of Aloy on his way to the west, towards a futuristic USA where he will have to face a beautiful and dangerous border full of new and mysterious threats. We will be able to explore distant lands ravaged by wild storms and fight with new and powerful machines.

We will be able to tame and assemble machines in Horizon II Forbiden West.

Although we did not expect to see PS5 tonight, the company has surprised us by finally showing us the design of the console. In addition, it has been announced that, at launch, there will be two versions the same: a console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a fully digital edition without a disc reader. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, Sony has explained that for PS5 it was looking for a bold, impressive and different design than any previous generation of PlayStation.