The new Playstation 5 will have two versions and will be accompanied by a multitude of new accessories

Yesterday, Thursday, June 11 at 10:00 p.m. Spanish, was the date chosen by Sony to present its new generation console, the PlayStation 5. For an hour and a half, the Japanese company was showing us some of the games that will accompany the PS5, among which are an expansion of Spider Man starring Mile Morales, the remake of Demons Souls, the return of Aloy with Horizon Zero Dawn 2 among many others

But to the list of all the games that Sony presented yesterday was added a pleasant surprise. After much begging, Sony finally showed how the design of its new desktop console will be. A design unlike anything we’ve seen so far, with daring but really beautiful colors that are far from its predecessor the PS4 and with some spectacular accessories to the delight of all video game lovers.

This is the new PlayStation 5 from Sony: two versions and a multitude of accessories

It was quite a surprise. Honestly, nobody expected it, but Sony finally showed us in great detail the new and powerful PlayStation 5. In addition to its curious design, Sony has chosen the colors white, black and blue for its new console. Unlike the PS4 that was all black, This new PS5 decides to take a risk with a new color palette that honestly has not left anyone indifferent. With quite elegant design lines and that show that the Japanese company has put a lot of care when designing its console, the new desktop console from Sony will allow it to be placed both horizontally and vertically.

In addition to this, the PS5 will come in two versions. The first with Blueray 4K input while the second without, also called “Digital Edition”. Although lovers and collectors of the physical will opt for the first, many are –we are– those who have gone completely into digital and that is that the virtues of this are not few and that is that after so many years playing and buying video games, the shelves are too small for us. This second design, by the way, will be much finer and thinner as it does not have a bay for these discs and although Sony has not confirmed it, everything points to it being cheaper too.

But beware, in addition to the console and the DualSense controller that we already knew, Sony presented several of the accessories that will come with the console, of course sold separately. An HD camera, a new charging base for the controls, new wireless headphones and a small remote control for when we get tired of playing and decide to watch movies or series on platforms like Netflix.

Sony certainly did not disappoint with their conference. The new PlayStation 5 looks great and honestly we are counting the days to be able to put it in the living room of our house. While we will continue to enjoy its predecessor because the PS4 still has a lot to say, especially when such wonderful games as The Last of Us 2 or Ghost of Tsushima are yet to come.

