The presentation event of the Playstation 5 (PS5), which has offered a first glimpse of the games that are in development.

When PS5 launches, they will be offered by Sony 2 selling options– A standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and a digital edition without a drive.

The PS5 gaming experience will be the same, although each model has slight differences in appearance when it comes to overall design. In any case, Sony assures that its objective was to offer “a groundbreaking, striking and different console to the previous generations of PlayStation”.

Regarding the software, the developers have announced a selection of games that will define PS5 when it launches. later this year. “There’s a lot to look forward to later this year. On behalf of the entire PlayStation team, thank you for joining us on this journey. We’re excited for the next chapter, and we’ll share more details on PS5 and the ever-expanding PlayStation ecosystem. as we get closer to launch later this year, “said Sony’s development team.

The games to come

‘Grand Theft Auto V’ has kicked off, with the announcement of an expanded and improved edition coming to PS5 in 2021.

PlayStation has also announced a large number of games, with a total of 9 titles. It has started with ‘Spider-Man Miles Morales’ – a new installment of the collaboration with Marvel – scheduled for release later this year.

Insomniac has also announced ‘Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart’, a new intergalactic adventure for PS5 from the saga so loved by Insomniac fans.

Guerilla Games fans have been breathless with the first images of ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ for PS5, a wonderful new adventure set in a distant land devastated by wild storms. Additionally, Polyphony Digital has teamed up to announce ‘Gran Turismo 7’, the real engine-warming driving simulator for the new generation of PlayStation hardware.

Also coming ‘Demon’s Souls’, a magnificent remake for PS5 from Bluepoint Studios and Japan Studio.