Gusttavo Lima’s house is a hit in the singer’s lives and has already become a meme on the web. Located in the metropolitan region of Goiânia, the mansion of the sertanejo was inspired by the architecture of the White House, has 15 thousand m² and mixed references of Greek architecture and famous columns, with the regional touch of Goiás. A similar property in the same region goes R $ 30 to R $ 50 million. Know more!

Gusttavo Lima’s house is a hit in the singer’s lives and has even turned into a meme on social media. Located in the metropolitan region of Goiânia and signed by the civil construction brand Ademaldo Construções, the mansion has 15 thousand m² and has mixed references of Greek architecture and the famous columns, with the regional touch of Goiás. A similar property in the same region goes R $ 30 to R $ 50 million. “Taking into account the whole development, which has, in addition to the wonderful mansion, a leisure structure comparable to the best resorts in the country, I estimate that the property may be worth around R $ 50 million in the market,” said Juliana Machado, owner Juliana Machado Imóveis, to “Uol”.

Details of Gusttavo Lima’s house

There are almost 3 thousand square meters of built area, distributed in rooms, balconies, office, suites with closet, intimate kitchen, sunken living room, gourmet balcony and home kids. The internal hall was built with a 7 m double height. There is also a garage for five collection cars and five more for everyday use. It also has a gym, sauna, locker rooms, support house with industrial kitchen, dependency for employees, room for mounting looks, lounge and photo studio. A swimming pool with curves of more than 200 square meters, where the musician usually touches the bronze, SPA, beach, a wet bar and a fire pit (buried fire).

Luxury leisure area draws attention

According to Juliana, the property has high potential for appreciation, taking into account residential condominiums and leisure farms in the region. “The leisure structure is comparable to the best resorts in the country, with a swimming pool, sports court, lake, landscaping, helipad, gourmet attachments, games room and studio. In other words, a true leisure complex”, he comments. Hired by the musician in 2018, the construction company has already talked about the project via Facebook: “Every detail was minimally thought to give comfort to the residents. And unforgettable moments also with friends. There is a corner for everything, including to compose the songs that the public loves. ! “.

Mansion inspired by the architecture of the White House

Gusttavo, Andressa Suita and their children moved to the site in December 2019. “Gusttavo’s desire to provide a very cozy life with the family, combined with the talent of the Ademaldo Construções team, will make this a mansion of the dreams of The entrance was designed to provide comfort when disembarking, with a large and tall Porte Cochere (garage balcony), with illuminated stairs and a lot of security.The style of the house is neoclassical, the facade is designed with different details and a noble concept, inspired by in the architecture of the White House, to meet the expectation and do justice to the Ambassador “, commented the office.

(By Patrícia Dias)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’