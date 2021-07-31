Everything a website can do for your business

You’ve thought about it more than once, right? “It is the perfect time to launch my business. I will create a website and to make myself known to the world ”. But, it’s time to get down to work and you don’t even know where to start.

If you have already tried or are thinking about it, you may have discovered that creating a web page from scratch is not as simple as they say in the tutorials of Youtub and. There are certain issues to consider before launching our business into the digital arena. And it is not only the design of the page, but the usability, security, links, loading times, photography and copywriting, among others.

Teresa Díaz, CEO of La Paloma Web , He emphasizes the need for an attractive website for your business: “at La Paloma Web we see every day how small and medium-sized companies are getting new customers thanks to their website, a careful profile on social networks and email marketing campaigns.” These are small gestures at a very low cost that make your business grow, according to Teresa.

Therefore, leaving the digital side of your business in the hands of a professional is the best option when you decide to take the step and make your business prosper.

The 5 reasons why you should have a web page:

Reason 1: Have a website gives visibility to your business: How am I going to know that 300 meters from my house is the best bakery in the city if I don’t have a website? More and more of us are automatically searching the internet for any business that they speak to us about. We look for solutions to our problems, we compare prices, we gossip about your photos, customer opinions, etc.

That your business has a website generates trust. Provide information to future clients. And, above all, it attracts. A well-made website conquers the public.

Reason 2: Google becomes your friend: You don’t have a website and you want to appear on the first page of the almighty Google? It’s a great dream. But frankly complicated. Including your website in Google Search results is not an easy and free task, but the payoff is very juicy.

This is a way to make it easier for your potential client to find you. Keep in mind that the public must be given simple solutions. Don’t make him dizzy looking for your contact.

Reason 3: Increase your sales: What does your business need to get ahead? Exact, sales, income. The way for your business to survive, sustain and grow is to have customers.

Having a website will make your sales grow in a controlled way and your business grow.

Reason 4: Make your work known to the world: A portfolio is worth a thousand words. Yes, you read it right. And, what better place to present it than on your website? The first thing is to have a website, of course. And that is where you should show the world the work that you are so proud of. The goal is to get customers, so give them only your best. What you like to show off.

You cannot forget to take care of this part of the web and keep it updated, in constant transformation.

R Zone 5: Your business open 24/7: Internet does not have hours. No vacation. Neither sick leave. He doesn’t even sleep. The same happens to your business if it has its space in the digital world.

In this way you increase the chances of getting customers, of generating income, of showing your showcase. And all this happens while you sleep soundly, as the La Paloma Web team like to say.

In short, stop making excuses and jump into the online world with a website at the height of your business. And, you know that the team of La Paloma Web It can give you a hand in everything you need.