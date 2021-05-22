Everyone wants to see Black Widow in the movies, according to a poll

After so many breaks and date changes, Black Widow will be released very soon in theaters and Disney +. But according to a survey, the vast majority want to see the tape on the big screen.

The pandemic was hard on the film industry and also on movie theaters. Unable to attend the rooms for a long time, the platforms took an important place in the life of any individual. This week Whip Media released a poll revealing that nearly 70% of the sample would prefer to see Black Widow in the movies, compared to 30% who say they will see it at home. The truth is that Scarlett Johansson’s tape will hit both the cinema and Disney + on July 9 (to see it on the platform you will have to pay an additional 21.99 euros).

Following the results of Whip Media, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, another of the next and close Marvel films, it would be the second film that would mobilize people the most to go to the movies. 64% of those surveyed say they prefer to watch this movie on the big screen, rather than on the streaming platform. However, Disney announced that this particular film would be released exclusively in theaters. Likewise, the film would hit the platform a month and a half later.

Although Black Widow is the most anticipated, other movies that people want to see in the cinema are Fast and Furious 9, The Suicide Squad, A Quiet Place 2, among others. The results are as follows: 63% say they prefer to see Toretto on the big screen, 58% for the Suicide Squad reboot and 55% for the sequel to A Quiet Place.

We better see them at home …

And while there are viewers who need to see if or if Black Widow, Shang-Chi or Fast and Furious 9 on the big screen, there are other movies that can be watched quietly from the comfort of their homes. For example, in the case of Space Jam: New Legends, 69% responded that they would watch the movie at home, compared to 31% who said they would go to theaters. Cruella and Jungle Cruise join this list.

