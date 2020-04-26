In the race to climb to Ligue 1, will the amazing Clermont Foot club, 5th in the Ligue 2 ranking, be able to continue their dream until the end of the championship? The question remains open. The resumption of L1 and L2 is still uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic. For Ahmet Schaefer, president of the 16th budget of Ligue 2 (around 13 million euros), the return to competition is essential: “Health has priority,” he recalled on Sunday at RMC. if we resume and we have to play behind closed doors, we will play behind closed doors. It’s a shame but it’s better than nothing. “

“It’s like we’re ashamed of making money”

For the Swiss leader, the calendar should not be a problem. “If we ask Mediapro (holder of TV rights from next season, note), we can resume on September 10 …” Ahmet Schaefer does not understand why football players would not have the right to find the fields to from May 11, date of the end of confinement, like many other employees: “The hairdresser, the baker and Airbus start again, and we, in football, we are still talking. It is as if we had ashamed of making money. There are a lot of presidents who don’t own. I am. Maybe it’s a small club compared to others, but it’s my money. ”

“Players are determined to resume”

And the boss of Clermont to support: “We talk daily with all our players. They are determined to resume. Ditto for all the coaches. Will it be three games per week? Probably not to protect the players. But everyone wants to start again … except the clubs which are in difficulty which begins to invent stories, like playing with 22 teams next season … “

Also impacted by confinement, basketball and the Jeep Elite hope to suffer the crisis less violently than the football clubs. “TV rights for us is nothing at all, it’s not 5% of the budget, says Dominique Juillot, president Chalon-sur-Saône Basket, also invited on Sunday on RMC. Basketball can come out of this More than 50% of budgets are made up of private partners, communities and revenues. Let’s work on these subjects. The strength of basketball is its territorial roots. “