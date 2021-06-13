everyone talks about this Columbus protester

Demonstration against pardons in Colón. (Photo: NurPhoto via .)

Before, during and after the demonstration in the Plaza de Colón against the pardons of the procés prisoners, there has been much talk about who would attend it and how they would do it.

That if Pablo Casado, leader of the PP, would go. That if more regional leaders of this party would join in addition to Isabel Díaz Ayuso. That if they would coincide with Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right Vox party. And what if the famous “photo of Columbus” would be repeated with the two of them and Inés Arrimadas, president of Ciudadanos.

All three have come, yes, but the expected meeting has not occurred.

However, none of the three has been the center of attention in the conversation on social networks.

That honor has gone to an anonymous protester (at least, at this time) who has appeared in the Plaza de Colón wearing a bull’s head as a mask, as if this were Mask Singer.

And he has given a lot of play on Twitter:

