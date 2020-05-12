The White House today ordered, at the request of Donald Trump, that all personnel wear masks or face masks when not in their office or desk as a precaution against recent positive cases of coronavirus in the government, a measure that, however, has not been Apply for now to the president or his vice, Mike Pence.

“We require anyone who enters the West Wing (where the president’s office is) to wear a chinstrap or some facial covering,” instructed an internal memo, first quoted by The Wall Street Journal, and then confirmed by Trump himself in a brief press conference.

“Unless you absolutely need to enter the West Wing for work, we respectfully ask that you avoid unnecessary visits,” the text added.

The internal order was later reported that both a personal assistant to the president and the vice president’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus.

Before the press, however, Trump clarified that he never felt in danger or vulnerable in the White House and described as “surprising” that the number of infected is not greater at the seat of government, given the number of people who enter and leave daily.

At the press conference, two advisers to the president spoke in masks, while the president showed himself, once again, without any type of protection.

The US media that released the internal memo of the White House confirmed with government sources that the obligation to cover his nose and mouth will not be for either the president or his vice president.

Pence, the official who leads the team specially created to face the pandemic, did not participate in the press conference this time and had his daily meeting in an isolated and uninspired room, according to the EFE news agency.

Meanwhile, two prominent members of his team, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), were unable to attend the meeting. because they are under strict isolation.

The government’s leading epidemiologist, Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, participated remotely from his home, where he is in “partial” quarantine.

