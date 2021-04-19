Everyone over 16 can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the US

15 minutes. Citizens and residents of the United States (USA) over 16 years of age can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 as of this Monday without restrictions. A milestone that the president, Joe Biden, set himself and with which he hopes to contribute to the general vaccination of the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone can get vaccinated as of today. We have enough (vaccines). We have to be protected and you have to protect your neighbors, your family. So please get the vaccine“This was stated by Biden in a video posted on his social networks and which marks the beginning of this new phase.

3 million doses per day

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that more than 129 million people over the age of 18 have received at least one dose. This represents more than half of the total population. In addition, one out of every 3 people completed the vaccination schedule after receiving the 2 injections.

Health authorities estimate that in the country 3 million vaccinations are given a day. The dynamics have improved the contagion data in a country that accumulates more than 31.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 567,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

However, the main person in charge of the fight against COVID-19 in the US, Anthony Fauci, warned in an interview with the ABC network that the situation in the country continues to be “somewhat precarious.” The US registered an average of more than 60,000 daily infections in the last 7 days, so getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a priority.

On the other hand, he anticipated that the decision to resume vaccination with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine will probably be made on Friday. He doubts “a lot” that they will “just cancel” its use, despite the doubts raised by the CDC and the drug agency (FDA).