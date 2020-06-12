Many may have shed more than a tear when the MCU gave its deserved conclusion to Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. AND As Marvel knows that fans miss him, he has released a new official trailer for ‘Iron Man’.

Thanks to a new official trailer for the new ‘Iron Man’ comic it is known that Tony Stark will go back to basics. This will be a new comic series made by the acclaimed writer and producer, Christopher Cantwell, who has already worked with Marvel on the Doctor Doom stories, and also the popular artist CAFU is added, in charge of ‘Jane Foster: Valkyrie’.

“I am crazy to have the opportunity to write to the Golden Avenger. Ever since Bob Layton’s art in the 1980s captured my imagination as a child, Iron Man has fascinated me, and in this new story I aim to explore the question: who should Iron Man be today? An angel? A God? Or just a humble man? Tony is going to try to take the idea of ​​Iron Man down to his metal core, something that will constantly disagree with his giant ego. We’ll see if he can really control his arrogant self-image, even when others with god complexes set their sights on the entire universe, “Cantwell said.

This duo together with Marvel Comics will bring Marvel readers into a new era, where Iron Man fans will meet a whole new armor designed by legendary artist Alex Ross. And that’s why he revealed the first look at this with a trailer made in very Marvel Comics style.

It seems that Marvel aims to bring Iron Man to the pages with all the elements that made him popular in the first place, beyond the great performance of Robert Downey Jr., in these stories Tony is saving his technology and his image to be able get your hands dirty again. All fans will be able to start reading these new stories in September this year..