Everyone makes fun of Tom Holland because of Anthony Mackie

Once again, Tom Holland became the butt of ridicule from Marvel and fans. And this time, it all started with Anthony Mackie.

Anthony Mackie is on everyone’s lips after leading the plot of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the last series that Marvel launched on Disney + and which quickly became a new success. In this new fiction, fans got to see more about Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after Avengers: Endgame. That is why the actor who plays Falcon won an award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, but without first leaving a message for Tom Holland that caused laughter on social networks.

Anthony Mackie attended the MTV ceremony and won two awards: Best Hero and shared Best Duet with his partner, Sebastian Stan. In the same celebration of the weekend we also saw the triumph of WandaVision, taking four trophies for Best Villain, Best Fight, Best Performance and Best Show. But something that we also witnessed that night and that got the laughter from the audience was the new confrontation between the actor and Tom Holland.

For you, Tom Holland

Upon receiving an award and giving a speech, Anthony Mackie dedicated it directly to the actor who plays Spider-Man with the following words: “Tom Holland… I’m on your butt, boy, I’m on your butt”, referring to that is behind him, and generated the outbreak of those present in Los Angeles.

Anthony Mackie had a message for Tom Holland after winning Best Hero at the #MTVAwards “I’m on your ass” 😂pic.twitter.com / LIkUWhllq7 – Marvel Facts & News (@MarveIFacts) May 17, 2021

This statement went viral on social media, where fans laughed at Tom Holland again. Recall that a while ago, fans made fun of the actor as Anthony Mackie finally got his own solo movie. This whole hilarious fight started at the 2018 Ace Comic-Con in Seattle, where Anthony confessed to Holland that he had never seen his movie. Spider-Man: Homecoming, to which the young interpreter replied: “I have not seen the Falcon movie. Oh no, there isn’t one, sorry. “

