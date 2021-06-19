Everyone made fun of Cristiano Ronaldo: footballers, coaches and former teammates made fun of the gesture of CR7 and Coca-Cola



The Juventus Turin player could face UEFA sanctions.

The gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo with Coca-Cola bottles gave a lot of fabric to cut. A simple gesture that generated hundreds of reactions and economic consequences. However, the action of the Portuguese footballer was the subject of many mockery of personalities of Euro 2020 and also outside of it.

Scott McTominay loves Coca-Cola

The footballer of Manchester United and the Scottish team could not have been more disguised. Just at the end of the press conference, the young footballer grabbed a soda bottle that was on the table and said: “I love Coca-Cola”.

Lukaku gives the “ok” to the company

The powerful striker of the Belgium national team, Romelu lukaku, joined the topic of the moment. Just before starting with his statements, the footballer laughingly sends a message to the company: “Talk to Roc Nation, we can do something together with Coca-Cola”.

“Coca-Cola call Roc Nation!” 📲 Romelu Lukaku’s turn to get in on the action 😂 Heineken never stood a chance though… 😬 pic.twitter.com/r3foj43WDX – Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) June 17, 2021

Russia’s coach had his thirst quenched

Stanislav Cherchesov, Russian coach, did not resist the temptation of the drink. The coach uncovered it and began to take it. Your player, Georgy Dzhikiya, I was accompanying him at the press conference and they both began to smile at the curious scene they were holding.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov is not one to conform 🤣 (Via @OptusSport) pic.twitter.com/pPm8aIPApd – Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) June 17, 2021

Laughter from miles away

The Belgian footballer of Inter Milan, Radja Nainggolan, published a photograph on his social networks in which his face appears at the press conference, with a large number of bottles of alcohol. The footballer accompanied the assembly with a phrase that said: “Come on let’s have a little laugh”.

Radja Nainggolan drinks everything # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/QvuCzBpnMV – Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) June 16, 2021

The seriousness is gone

The Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, has been characterized by being a coach with short words and without much shouting when declaring. However, he also added to the controversy started by Cristiano. “The ‘Red Devils’ love Coca Cola”said the coach referring to his selection.

🇧🇪 “I diavoli rossi amano la Coca Cola ‘

Roberto #Martinez risponde così to #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/hOwOHMkFjG – TUTTOmercatoWEB (@TuttoMercatoWeb) June 17, 2021

No Coca Cola?

To the soccer player of the Scotland team, John McGinn, prompted him to drink one of the famous drinks, but had to settle for water.

John McGinn having a laugh about Cristiano Ronaldo removing the coca-cola bottles from his interview .. 🗣 “Any coke?” 😂😂😂 📹 @ footballdailypic.twitter.com / JowIUGDvJH – Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 17, 2021

Yarmolenko wants a contract

The Ukrainian footballer was another of the most ingenious when entering all this controversy, but he even dared to name the Portuguese. “I have seen Cristiano Ronaldo removing Coca-Cola bottles. I’ll put Coca-Cola and Heineken right here, call me “, he expressed.

“Coca-Cola and Heineken … please contact me!” Andriy Yarmolenko saw what Cristiano Ronaldo did and reversed it 😂🔄 pic.twitter.com/koH8o8TCx9 – Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) June 17, 2021

Patrice Evra’s finishing touch

The former French footballer has always been characterized by his sense of humor. This time he made a parody, quite produced, about his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Going to my # euro2020 press conference like my brothers @Cristiano and @paulpogba 😂 ♥ ️🔥 🤷‍♂️ #ilovethisgame # positive4evra #savage pic.twitter.com/puty1erzk8 – Patrice Evra (@Evra) June 17, 2021

