Ferran Torres It is one of the candies on the transfer market. The young winger was shining in Valencia before the break due to the coronavirus and several of the largest clubs on the continent are closely following him. One of them is the Real Madrid, as announced by OKDIARIO weeks ago. But it is not the only one, because Barcelona or Juventus they are also interested in the attacker.

The situation is the following. Ferran Torres has a contract with Valencia until June 2021, that is, this season and one more. For this reason, the club has been trying to renew and shield its young promise for some time, but without success to date. The footballer and his environment are delaying the Valencian entity because they are aware that the fact that their relationship expires in 2021 can serve to force a departure this summer.

The Mestalla offices consider the extension and improvement of the contract for the young extreme of 20 years, international with Spain U21 and one of the Spanish players with the most projection of the moment. But it is not being easy, and everything points to the interest of clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus It is the main reason that leads Ferran Torres to ignore the renovation proposals.

Signing a diamond like this as the market is is not easy, and the fact that the contract ends in 2021 may force Valencia to transfer it in a few months at a price that may be less than its real value, taking into account its age . Further, the club that needs to balance accounts and make cash, so except for an unexpected turn, Ferran Torres will change airs in the summer. Brides have many, so they will have to decide together with the club, which will try to get the most possible slice, the best option for their future.