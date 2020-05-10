Fight for Ansu Fati. Many have been the clubs that have been interested in recent months by the situation of the last great pearl of the quarry of the Barcelona. The Spanish international has emerged strongly this season in the current football scene, but the future is uncertain and, given the possibility that next year he may not have the desired minutes for a 17-year-old player, several teams have called the offices of the Camp Nou to be interested in the possibility of acquiring on loan a player who is called to make a difference.

Several Spanish teams, three Italians, two from the Premier and two other Germans have asked about the possibility of acquiring Ansu Fati on loan. Even if the club that has given the most interest and continues to do so is Borussia Dortmund. The Germans believe that in the Bundesliga it will have prominence and the possibility of continuing to grow. In addition, they see him as a replacement of guarantees of Jadon Sancho, who has many suitors and it will be difficult to retain him. Germans are attracted by their youth, their speed and their ease of overflowing from the extreme.

The Barcelona he does not see with a bad eye the possibility of Ansu leaving on loanAlthough he has not yet sat down to seriously analyze any of the many proposals he has received. In the Catalan club they are aware that with Dembélé already recovered, Messi, Luis Suárez and Griezmann on the roster and the possible arrival of players like Neymar and Lautaro, leave him without a place. So they positively value the possibility that it will be transferred, although much less does he consider his final departure, since they see him as a player to take into account in the future.

Remember that Ansu Fati renewed a few months ago, coinciding its irruption in the first team. Fsigned a contract that linked him to Barcelona until 2022 with an option for two more years and its termination clause is 170 million euros, which would go to 400 million at the time he had a professional contract with the first team, something that will happen in the coming months whether he stays in the first template as if on loan. What is certain is that it will not return to the subsidiary.