The Bundesliga This weekend will be the first major championship to open its doors again. The focus of the entire globe will be on the German league. It will be the first of the five major leagues to resume its activity after this forced stoppage as a result of the coronavirus. It will do so under strict security measures, under a meticulous and demanding protocol that aims to minimize to zero any risk so that the king sport returns with all its guarantees.

Everyone will be attentive to the Bundesliga. It will be the main focus of interest for football fans, for sports lovers in general, it will be the first major competitive activity that returns to the arena. It is true that it does not arouse the great interest that tournaments like the Santander League, with Madrid and Barça, or the Premier League, with Liverpool, United or City; but without competition everyone prepares to crowd in front of the television to see the great incentives that the German tournament offers with the Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Gladbach, Schalke 04, Leverkusen…

The matchday 26, first of the remaining nine and which will start this Saturday with six games, will bring football from all four sides. From the top of the current championship leader, the Bayern, a heavyweight like Karl Heinz Rummenigge stated that they hope that the Bundesliga reach “billions of viewers” as it is the only major league to resume right now, with all postponed for a month, in mid-June, like the Premier, La Seria A or LaLiga.

“It won’t be just a good showcase for our football and for the Bundesliga but also for the whole country and especially for the political leaders who have made the resumption possible with their good work “, reflected the head of the Bavarians. And is that the German tournament will not have a competitor these coming weeks and it will be a good way to retain the foreign viewer to fast and fun Bundesliga football.

And it is that, as it happened with the unknown and forgetfulness Belarusian league In early April, which shot its television contracts as the only one that was still in action, the German league will see its international television proposal reinforced. In Spain, for example, Movistar will broadcast a large number of its matches on its various purely soccer channels.

In other parts of the planet, where German football is a rarely common option, it will come to the fore as the only active first-level competition, as is the case in places as disparate as Brazil –In fact there are a large number of compatriots playing in the Bundesliga who reinforce the bet–, Japan wave India.