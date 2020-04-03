Becky Lynch has been interviewed

As we reported, the female champion of the red brand of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch, has had the opportunity to be recently interviewed by the media during the international press conference of WWE.

Next, we leave you with some of the highlights of the press conference:

Being two days away from WrestleMania, how do you feel about having to fight in an empty arena?

I’ve been in RAW for the last few weeks inside an empty arena and also on the independent stage I have been with very few people, so it is a bit familiar for me to be like this. For me, the connection with the public is very important in a fight, but this time I feel that I have to carry out the fight in a different way, it is a totally different approach. But the thing is, last year I was in Wrestlemania making history, and this year I will do it consecutively being the first champion to retain her title in an empty arena.

Is Shayna Baszler the most dangerous opponent you have faced in the ring so far?

It may be, it may be. It is difficult to entertain someone you have never defeated. She already defeated me in Survivor Series. I don’t know if she’s going to be as tough as hell, I don’t know if she’s going to have enough technique, I don’t know if she’s really the great NXT champion she was, I don’t know if she’s hard enough with all of this. So this weekend we are going to see how dangerous and tough it is in the ring.

What plans did you have for your entry before the location of WrestleMania changed?

I do not know, that’s the truth. I don’t know what was special about my WrestleMania entry. But you know, everything has changed, the tickets have always been spectacular, but this year is going to be the occasion when things are going to be different.

Outside the ring you have a relationship Seth Rollins, do you like his new gimmick from Monday Night Messiah?

I think everyone likes it. He is one of the best fighters and for me I think his character brings something new to RAW. His new character shows how talented he is, no matter who you put him in the ring against, Seth is very good.

Your character as “The Man” It continues from August 2018, can you describe your secret to us so that people still love your character as the first day after 18 months?

I think it’s always about being honest with your fans. Always listen to what they want and keep them in mind. It is also very important to ignore those haters who do not like your work. Those people who don’t like me the way I always take it to be “ah ok, cool” you always have to focus on your fans and what they want. You have to be honest with them and I hope they know that I love them, I appreciate them very much. This mutual appreciation and respect is what makes me feel myself and helps me move forward.

We remember that Becky lynch will put into play its women’s championship of the red mark of WWE RAW against the applicant, Shayna Baszler this weekend in WrestleMania 36, Don’t miss the best coverage on Planeta Wrestling!

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.