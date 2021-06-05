“Everyone knows what we think about the Copa América”

06/05/2021 at 05:51 CEST

There is an open war between Tite and the Brazilian internationals, on the one hand, and the CBF, with its president Rogerio Caboclo, on the other. The reason is the dissatisfaction of the footballers, and the coaching staff, for having to play the Copa América in Brazil, improvised and, in the midst of a pandemic that has already claimed 470,000 deaths,

Who confirmed the conflict was Casemiro, the captain of the Seleçao, who spoke at the Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre, after the victory (2-0) against Ecuador, in a match valid for Qatar 2022. “Now is not the time to talk about the matter, but everyone already knows what our position is. Clearer is impossible, Tite clearly expressed what we think about the Copa América”; assured the Real Madrid player.

The Brazilian internationals are very upset why they felt neglected because the CBF did not consult them about the transfer of the continental tournament to Brazil. “There is respect and hierarchies that we must respect, of course we want to express our opinion, because many things happened”, He said Casemiro.

DAYS OF HIGH TENSION

The players want to weather the storm in the coming days, since Tuesday they have a new World Cup qualifying match, in Asunción against Paraguay. “We want to talk after this game, now we don’t want to divert attention. Today we played a World Cup match and it is important for all of us, but we do want to express our opinion and then each one thinks if we are right or not”, exposed the midfielder.

Right now the Canarinha wardrobe is a pineapple. “We are all together, they are not the players of Europe as has been said, when someone speaks, the whole group speaks on behalf of the players, Tite and the coaching staff. It is a unanimous opinion”, indicated Casemiro.

Brazilian footballers do not want to go to the Copa América. The tournament is in jeopardy. The question that will be resolved on Tuesday is whether there will be a boycott of the competition and if the conversations between the captains of the different participating teams will end up materializing in a joint position.