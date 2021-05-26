Everyone knows … except Miren Ibarguren. ‘Supernormal’ trailer

‘Supernormal’ is a comedy about what it means to be head of an investment bank and have a family in the 21st century. Created and written by Olatz Arroyo and Marta Snchez (scriptwriters of ‘All down’) and directed by Emilio Martnez-Lzaro (‘Eight Basque surnames’), ‘Supernormal’ It is an original Movistar + series in collaboration with Secuoya Studios, which will arrive on the platform next July.

Miren Ibarguren, Diego Martn, Gracia Olayo, Brbara Goenaga, Peter Vives, Usun Yoon, Lucia Delgado, Guillermo Manuel Ortega and Luna Fulgencio star in this series that has the special collaboration of Marta Fernndez -Muro, Joaqun Reyes, Mara Esteve, Martina Klein , Dafne Fernndez, Llum Barrera, Dani Piqueras, Sara Escudero and Juanjo Pardo.

THE CREATORS

“They have sold us that we can be perfect; mothers, daughters, wives, lovers and competitive professionals, always young and happy … Well, ladies, what they have sold us is a lie and, above all, it is impossible. Patricia, without However, she has come to this world to show that it can be done. She is ambitious, a perfectionist, intelligent, tenacious, stubborn, brilliant … and very unhappy. own well-being “.

Episode by episode, ‘Supernormal’ discovers new facets of our protagonist: her job as head of an investment bank, her family, her relationship with her husband, her clients … As creators, we set out to reflect on what it means to be successful today. in day. And show how this permanent demand is leading us to increasingly absurd situations, further to the limit … A mine for comedy, come on. ‘Supernormal’ is the story of an impossible aspiration, accompanied by many laughs “, Marta Sánchez and Olatz Arroyo, creators of ‘Supernormal'”.

SYNOPSIS OF ‘SUPERNORMAL’

Patricia (Miren Ibarguren) has come to this world to be the best inside and outside her home. The only problem is that the lines between work and family are very fine and Patricia ends up taking work home and family to the office, and that never goes well. Even so, Patricia is willing to die trying … Well, she and those around her: her husband Alfonso (Diego Martín), her secretary (Gracia Olayo), her three children, her mother and her sister, who they love and hate in equal parts. Together they will try to support Patricia in her ambitious life plan, whatever the cost. ‘Supernormal’ proves what everyone knows: you cannot be perfect in everything and also be happy. Everyone knows … except Patricia Picn.

The new Movistar + comedy has 6 episodes of 25 minutes.

