Peacock, the new streaming platform from NBCUniversal, has released a new trailer for ‘Brave New World’, the television adaptation of ‘A happy world’, the famous dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley published in 1932 that in 2009 wanted to bring to the big screen Ridley Scott and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The cast of this production that features David Wiener (‘Homecoming’) as showrunner is headed by Alden Ehrenreich (‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story’), Jessica Brown Findlay (‘Harlots: Courtesans’), Harry Lloyd (‘ Counterpart ‘), Hannah John-Kamen (‘ Ready Player One ‘) and Demi Moore (‘ Corporate Animals’).

In turn, Wiener is responsible for signing his script with Brian Taylor (‘Happy!’) And comic writer Grant Morrison, while the direction of its first two episodes has been handed over to Owen Harris, responsible for both ‘Kill Your Friends’ as from the famous’ San Junipero ‘from’ Black Mirror ‘.

The first season of this production from NBCUniversal Content Studios and Amblin Television will be released in the United States in full on July 15, the same day that the official launch of the aforementioned streaming platform owned by NBCUniversal will take place (currently only in United States).

‘A happy world’ is a classic of 20th century literature, a metaphorical shadow about the future written in 1932. The novel describes a world in which the worst predictions have finally been fulfilled: The gods of consumption and comfort triumph, and the world is organized into ten apparently safe and stable zones. However, this world has sacrificed essential human values, and its inhabitants are procreated in vitro in the image and likeness of an assembly line …

In this futuristic society all children are conceived in test tubes. They are genetically conditioned to belong to one of the 5 population categories. From the smartest to the stupidest: The Alphas, the Betas, the Gammas, the Deltas and the Epsilones. A perfect dictatorship with the appearance of a democracy. A jail without walls in which prisoners do not dream of escaping. A system of slavery where, thanks to the system of consumption and entertainment, slaves feel love for their servitude.

