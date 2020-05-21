The mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), is confident that the debate on postponing the elections should proceed from now on. “Everyone has now entered the debate over postponing the elections,” he said, referring to the other branches.

He said he should have talks over the weekend with the Senate president, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), on the model of the debates in relation to the theme.

According to him, there are two dates under discussion to carry out the first round, currently scheduled for October 4: November 15 and December 1. As soon as there is a majority formed to vote the postponement, Parliament should set the new date in joint discussion with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“I am radically against an extension of mandate, there is no provision in the Constitution,” said Maia. He said there is no legal provision in the Constitution for this and a change like this could set dangerous precedents. “There is not much alternative; in Rio de Janeiro, for example, it is the TCU president who would take over,” he said. “I see no space in the Constitution to extend a day in office. It is a sensitive issue for our democracy.”

Congress will now create a working group, made up of deputies and senators, to discuss the matter. The first round of elections is scheduled for October 4 and the second, for 25 of that month, in cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants. One of the proposals foresees to postpone the first stage to November 15 and to leave the second round to the beginning of December. For that, it is necessary to approve a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which has to pass the approval of the Chamber and the Senate.

