An exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield is eagerly awaited by the big names in Brazilian boxing. There is unanimous opinion that a third duel between the historic heavyweights would be “sensational”, but within ideal conditions of safety for the fifties – without a real dispute.

“They are not crazy. They are two great stars of world boxing. I think they will make a cool event and put millions of dollars in the account. They will fight on their limits. They will not reach the physical top they had. They will do a show,” he said. Miguel de Oliveira, world champion of the light mediums in 1975. “I do not believe in a professional return. They no longer have the patience to face the demands that a long daily training requires.”

Peter Venâncio, who came to dispute the world middleweight title in 1995, agrees with Miguel. “A training match would be a spectacle for the general public. I think Tyson is in a position to beat Holyfield. Due to the explosion in blows and the pressure style of fighting. Holyfield will try to keep his distance. If not, we may have many clinches. “

George Arias, who dominated the cruiser and heavyweight category for a decade and reached second place in the World Boxing Organization ranking, is another enthusiast of the event. “I think it is sensational, very cool. They have physical and technical conditions, they are healthy, training. It would be wonderful for world boxing, but going back to fighting professionally is no more,” said Arias, who, at 46, would accept to face the legends. “If there was an invitation … who wouldn’t want to face two icons of world boxing?” Asked the current coach, who in 2002 was close to facing Holyfield.

In addition to the fans’ expectations, a new fight between Tyson and Holyfield would also guarantee success at the box office or in the pay-per-view system. With a lot of experience in this type of event, the manager and businessman Sergio Batarelli, adviser to Esquiva Falcão and Robson Conceição, would not think twice to organize the fight.

“I would do (the fight) right away. They are thinking about making money. The truth is this. Everyone is interested in the fight. It would be a good deal,” said Batarelli, representative of the Top Rank company, from Bob Arum, in Brazil. “But it is necessary to do a rigorous medical examination, to investigate everything and for the medical commission to give them permission to fight.”

Patrick Nascimento, manager of world champion Patrick Teixeira, also believes in the success of the duel. “A ‘combined’ presentation would be very cool for boxing, but I think a real fight would be complicated. They have nothing else to prove over the ring. It would be crazy.”

Tyson said he will announce his rival and the date of the fight at the latest next week. Many proposals have emerged for the former world heavyweight champion, including outside boxing. MMA, bare-knuckle (boxing without gloves) and WWE (telecatch) have already sparked interest in making a contract with Iron Man.

.