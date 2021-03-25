Everyone chooses Joan Mir as a favorite

03/25/2021 at 17:59 CET

Desert. At night. Thousands of spotlights, full power of light on the sandy asphalt. It’s Losail. It is Doha. It is Qatar. It is such a rich country that it has even vaccinated the more than 1,500 inhabitants of the MotoGP paddock (well, the French Johann Zarco has not yet decided to get vaccinated). It is the start of a new Motorcycle World Championship. True, Covid-19 continues to threaten us all. To them, too, but they are already more protected, which means that, now, they will suffer less from missing the chance to run, to win and to ‘win’.

The motorcycling World-2021, with 19 races and / or some more, starts today with the first official training sessions of the Qatar Grand Prix that, next week, it will have its continuity and extension in the Losail Grand Prix, on the same stage and under the same spotlights, but everyone says that at much faster speed, since they have already been training there for almost a month, although the richest have escaped to their homes for a few days so as not to experience the anguish of being locked up, yes, true, in luxury hotels, but locked in the Covid-19 bubble.

Of course, the big championship, the MotoGP, starts with great news. The first, all the teams have changed at least one of their riders, with the exception of Suzuki, who continues with the champion Joan Mir and Álex Rins. Two, everyone, everyone, They give the young Mallorcan as a favorite (well, yesterday, Valentino Rossi said that his friend and partner Franco Morbidelli would be the new king and Jack Miller said that he would be). And, three, they all assure that, as soon as Marc Márquez appears, they say that on April 18 in Portimao (Portugal), all forecasts will be put into question and no one will hesitate to add ‘Magic’ Marc, as they call him in Italy , among the top three candidates for the title.

“I know that last year around this time & rdquor ;, Joan Mir told El Periódico yesterday,“ nobody gave me the title as a favorite and it was normal. Later, when I became a leader in Aragon, they already began to say that it could be the same. And, in the end, I ended up winning the title and, yes, yes, giving the surprise, but I am very proud of the achievements and, of course, both the team and I want to defend the title and renew our triumph. Of course, although Davide Brivio (Suzuki team boss, who has signed for Alpine F-1) has left, we are very serious and, yes, we have everything ready to win. I’m also the main favorite for the title & rdquor ;.

The truth is that despite being only his third year in MotoGP, Mir, who says he has to keep learning a lot, has the feeling that “We continue to have an ideal motorcycle for the great diversity of circuits, climates and situations that occur throughout a World Championship. This year, hopefully! we can fulfill the entire calendar, and let’s go to the 19 or 20 scheduled circuits, because our Suzuki is fast from day one, wherever it is and on the route, which gives you a great advantage when planning the end week and race & rdquor ;.

It goes without saying that Mir recognizes that his biggest problem continues to be the fastest lap on Saturday, that is, getting, not just the pole position (“in my whole life, I have only achieved two! & Rdquor;) if one of the three front-line seats. “Neither my motorcycle, nor the Suzuki, nor I are riders capable of going crazy on that lap, so, as it is something that is very difficult to train, I am going to continue fighting, at least, not to go as far back as I did on that lap. last year, because that, in MotoGP, marks you a lot, a lot, the first laps, in which you have to risk more than you should and you can easily fall & rdquor ;.

Mir is well aware that he can win the title again without having to win a ton of races. Last year he only won one grand prize. “I believe that regularity, especially on a grid where there are so many good official bikes and so many great champions, riders of enormous prestige and category, always being on the podium, always being in the top-5, is guaranteed to reach the last three races with a chance to win the title. And, yeah, that’s the output target & rdquor ;.

Mir acknowledges that all the title has brought him is happiness. “The truth is that I do not see any reason to put ‘buts’ to be champion. None & rdquor ;.