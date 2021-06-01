“Everybody imagines where I’m going to be”

The leader of Cs, Inés Arrimadas (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

After several unclear messages, the leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, confirmed this Monday that she will be at the Columbus demonstration against the pardons of those convicted of the procés trial. It has done so at the insistence of journalists, in a ceremony in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) before holding a meeting with affiliates. They have insisted on Arrimadas to clarify if he plans to attend the Columbus demonstration and then he has cleared the doubt.

“I think everyone imagines where I am going to be on the 13th and why I am going to be there”, but “the leading role must be played by civil society”, replied the leader of the orange formation, adding that what Sánchez would like it to be “that on that day they only talk about which political leader is going to go or which political leader is not going to go.”

I think everyone imagines where I am going to be on the 13th and why I am going to be there Inés Arrimadas, answering whether she will participate in the Columbus demonstration

The announcement has come just a few hours after the president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, also confirmed that he will attend the events organized by the Unión 78 platform, promoted by people such as Rosa Díez, María San Gil or Fernando Savater. A confirmation that has come through the secretary general of the popular, Teodoro García Egea.

On a new ‘Columbus photo’

“So much talk about the photo of Colón and what we are going to see on the 13th is a portrait of Sánchez with the coup plotters, with those who want to destroy Spain, with whom they have humiliated and trampled us in Catalonia,” he told journalists in Seville after meeting with the president of the Parliament of Andalusia, Marta Bosquet (Cs), and with the parliamentary group of the orange formation, headed by the vice president of the Autonomous Government …

