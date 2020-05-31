In Spain, annual grants of more than 14,000 million euros are awarded every year, 1% of GDP and a figure fourteen times higher than that destined for medical equipment during the pandemic (1,000 million).

This concludes the article that Fundación Civismo has carried out trying to evaluate an expense that, as we can see, could be very qualitative. An expense that, if reduced, would allow us to alleviate our deficit level by up to 10%. According to forecasts of the Bank of Spain, after the coronavirus pandemic, the deficit, which closed 2019 at 2.8% of GDP (three tenths more than the previous year and above the 2% commitment), could rise to 11%, around to about 110,000 million euros.

This reduction of the budgetary hole that would suppose the elimination of subsidies It contrasts with that which would be caused by other measures such as the personal income tax reform proposed by Unidos Podemos and which, with additional income of 328 million euros, would only mean a deficit reduction of 0.3%. The same would decrease if the SICAV were to end (between 300 and 350 million euros); 0.77% for the Tobin Tax (which would generate 850 million euros); and 1% for the bank tax that is intended to be implemented in order to recover the disbursed capital to rescue the savings banks, in the event that they were raised with it 1,200 million euros more.

A percentage similar to that of grants, also around 10% of the deficit, could be achieved with the COVID rate that the Government proposes to apply, but without taking into account that the 11,000 million extra income that United We can foresee are overestimated -as also reflected by the finance technicians , which foresee a collection estimated at 9,000 million-, at do not contemplate negative externalities of this tax in large fortunes, in the form of capital flight and closure of companies, as is already happening with many companies located in the industrial sector.

More and more grants

The amount of subsidies in Spain has increased by 210% in the last 25 years. However, as pointed out in the study, the problem does not reside in its amount, but in the lack of control and follow-up on these grants. Thus, the study detects several serious deficiencies in the concession system, such as the lack of homogeneity implied by autonomous decentralization in this area; the duplicities, that the Strategic Grant Programs (PES) do not contain information on the impacts they generate; that are not linked to defined strategic objectives and persecuted by the autonomous community; lack of transparency (given that, on many occasions, PES are not published due to not meeting the requirements); or the abuse of direct grant, which makes it difficult to measure objectives and goes against what is stipulated in the General Law on Subsidies (LGS). In summary, a series of problems that, according to the studies carried out on this subject, make investments a reckless, slavery and, above all, undemocratic spending.

The report we publish advocates more for the implementation of control mechanisms that they try to convert the subsidies into investments, rather than to eliminate the amounts in their entirety. Not only because our country allocates a small budget to investments, but because such subsidies would be much more productive in a scenario in which the deficit and debt suffocate our public accounts, as is happening. So, there’s no use spending uncontrolled public money if there is no follow-up to evaluate the effect of these deliveries on the real economy. And, we must bear in mind that, according to the forecasts of the Bank of Spain, said debt could rise, after the pandemic dissipates and the situation stabilizes, up to 122% of GDP. All this, taking into account that the country will be rescued by the European Union, with conditions among which is the return of 50% of the aid, which will be reimbursable.

Therefore, this evaluation to determine where can the expense be contained It is particularly relevant in contexts such as the pandemic, in which the scarce fiscal cushion available to Spain has become apparent: not even with guarantees of 183,000 million euros has the injection of the Spanish Government been comparable to that carried out in Germany or the Netherlands, whose surplus has allowed them to apply stimuli to save the economy. The subsidies, as reflected in the audits carried out in the area of ​​public spending, are an item from which cuts could be drawn, and this route can be used to start with adjustments that, sooner or later, Europe will require based on the conditions established for the arrival of the rescue.

In conclusion, it is necessary to begin to become aware of a situation that, as reflected in the public accounts, has made a system that was already in deficit unsustainable. In addition, with a tax wedge shown at 39.5%, in an average record of OECD countries that would stand at 36%, Spain reflects a higher tax burden in your economy. A tax burden that, emerging from a situation in which the economy has been fully undercapitalized, could have very negative effects in situations in which, as Iglesias proposes, rates continue to be created, instead of improving the country’s collection efficiency. Therefore, taking into account that we have items that allow us to spend more efficiently and reduce spending, it’s absurd to keep raising taxes to then continue to drain public money to unproductive expenses and slavery.

Francisco Coll Morales is an economist and coordinator of the studies service of the Fundación Civismo