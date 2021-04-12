Every year more than 5,000 tons of particles of extraterrestrial origin fall to Earth

What is the use of collecting micrometeorites?

Despite its small size, cosmic dust contains valuable information about our solar system. Its materials can also preserve details of the processes that take place in asteroids and comets.

“For example, certain minerals require liquid water to form, so if we find those minerals in a meteor or micrometeorite, it means that the liquid water must have been present at some point on the comet or asteroid from which they originated,” says Penelope Wozniakiewicz , a planetary scientist at the Museum of Natural History on her personal blog.

The findings suggest that 80% of micrometeorites come from comets, mostly comets from the Jupiter family. The remaining 20% ​​of these tiny meteorites emanate from asteroids. Results above 100 microns match theoretical predictions about the amount of extraterrestrial dust we should be seeing. But below 100 microns, we see far fewer micrometeorites than we should, in theory, see.

“This suggests several possibilities: the existence of very fragile particles that would not be collected with the collection protocol in the snow of Dome C; elimination of the fragmentation of a significant number of small particles before entering the atmosphere; or that the actual amount of small interplanetary particles at 1 AU may be less than expected ”, conclude the authors in their study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

In the future, Astrophysicists will be able to use this information to model the formation of the early Earth, which was greatly influenced by the amount of available interplanetary dust particles.