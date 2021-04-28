“Every year is different, you are”

The Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina, fifth in the world and fourth seeded in the Mutua Madrid Open which begins this Thursday, has never passed the round of 32 in this tournament, but that does not scare her because “each year is different and one is a different player.”

“You have to start from scratch but with the little baggage of your experience”, he assured. “Past experiences always count“, he said in his first press conference in Madrid.” I remember them, but each tournament has its conditions. The land here is the fastest we play on, “said the 26-year-old.

Svitolina was a finalist last week in Stuttgart, where she lost in the semifinals to the Australian Ashleigh barty, first in the world and which is also in Madrid. He also lost to her in the Miami semis and both could meet again in the same round.

Regarding his last match, which was decided in three rounds, he stated that “it was a tough battle.” “I served to win, I was able to close the game and it was disappointing not to”he admitted. “We both played at a high level. You have to get a great mentality out of there to play this tournament and the following ones,” he added.

The Ukrainian will make her Madrid debut against the Swiss Jil Teichmann, 40 of the WTA, which she won in her only match, in the Strasbourg quarterfinals in 2020.

Svitolina affirmed that “it is always good to play the big tournaments” like the one in Madrid “because they suppose a greater motivation”. “I don’t really think about other things”he said about his goals for the next week.