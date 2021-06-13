Every Time Beyoncé Gave Us a Rare Look Into Rumi & Sir’s Lavish World

Hold Up: Beyoncé‘s twins are turning 4!

It seems like it was just yesterday the Grammy winner welcomed her twins, Rumi Carter and Sir carter, with her husband Jay Z. But on Sunday, June 13, the little ones will celebrate their 4th birthday.

At this time, it’s unclear what plans the family has for Rumi and Sir’s big day. But knowing The Lion King actress, we have a hunch it will be an extra special celebration.

For the most part, the “Mood 4 Eva” singer has kept her twins out of the public eye over the years. While she’s posted rare photos of Rumi and Sir on social media, the Ivy Park founder recently shared more insight into her family life with her twins and 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

“I have become a better listener … My best advice is to love them harder than ever,” Beyoncé told British Vogue last October. “I let my daughter know that she is never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate her thoughts and feelings, and I check in with her to understand how this is affecting her.”