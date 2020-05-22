The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, affirmed at a ministerial meeting on April 22 that “every time a private investor came in he was very slutty”, which is why it would be necessary for the country to work on the theme of governance in projects of the Pro-Brazil Plan , for the economic recovery.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. 4/27/2020. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino.

“We had a conversation between central banks and investors, including infrastructure, and the main problem that appears in every conversation in Brazil, from

private investor, is that in the past every time private investor entered there was a lot of slutty “, said Campos Neto.

“The most important thing about these projects, in my opinion, is to ensure that governance is good. For private investors to be sure that they will be together with the government, or that they will be largely taking risks, sometimes the government will take a little bit, but that’s something he doesn’t need to worry about in terms of governance, “he said.

The ministerial meeting was cited by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro in his notes on President Jair Bolsonaro’s alleged desire for interference with the Federal Police. The transcript of the meeting was released on Friday by the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Celso de Mello.

At the meeting, in which several ministers made speeches, dealing with different topics, Campos Neto also stressed that the way to improve governance in Brazil is “to place international agents who do world governance”.

Citing meetings with central bankers from other countries, Campos Neto stressed that there is a widespread perception that the private world is afraid to take risks, for fear. Therefore, there will be no quick way out of the crisis without the government taking a risk.

“And the fear factor is interesting because, the more information you have, the more fear you have because the media are afraid. So, today you have a higher class that is more afraid than the lower class, exactly because they have more access to information and information is skewed “, he said.

At another point in the meeting, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes recalled Campos Neto’s speech and said that after receiving the United States ambassador, he stressed that he would have hundreds of billions of dollars to invest, but that he wanted a good environment of business.

