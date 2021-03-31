Every Star Wars lover’s dream is this watch worth a whopping $ 150,000

Star Wars fans They are also usually passionate about their merchandising, something that the franchise has been working brilliantly for many years with all kinds of items that end up being collected (appreciating, in most cases).

The latest creation, and undoubtedly one of the most spectacular that has been seen, is the Star Wars x Kross Studio Ultimate Collector Set, an innovative watch devised by a Swiss design studio that has made Lucasfilm fall in love to the point of making it an official product.

Source: Kross Studio

Just by looking at the packaging it is clear that we are facing a very exclusive product, since it is made up of a one meter replica of a container of Kyber crystals (with real parts used in Rogue One), in whose capsules are both the watch itself and interchangeable straps.

No less impressive is the watch itself, with a Death Star-shaped tourbillon that is capable of turning 360 degrees every 60 seconds. an engineering work that has required more than 300,000 lines of code and hundreds of hours to work with maximum precision.

Every detail of the piece is taken care of in detail, with nods for the most demanding fans such as messages in Aurebesh, a writing system used to transcribe Galactic Basic, one of the most common languages ​​in the galaxy.

Although the followers of the saga dream of wearing the watch on their wrist, it is a luxury available to very few. And is that Only 10 units will be put on sale with a price of no less than 150 thousand dollars. Will it become the most precious item in Star Wars?

Source: Kross Studio

Source: Kross Studio

Source: Kross Studio

Source: Kross Studio

You may also like: