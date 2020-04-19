Six in the morning. The alarm sounds. Although it has actually been playing at the same time for many years. But since all this started, it seems to do it with more anger. I get up trying to make as little noise as possible so as not to wake my wife. – Quiet. I have not slept either – she says taking refuge in the darkness of the room while I go to the bathroom. The mirror returns my reflection when I put both hands on the sink. In these weeks, my hair has grown considerably. Dark circles too. I’ve only been awake for fifteen minutes, when the first dose of reality slaps me. Along with the uniform, the mask. At first I wore it during the tense calm that supposes the minutes before the super opens its doors. Now, I leave the house with it on, despite my difficulty in breathing. Or maybe it’s because of anxiety. It’s always good to have a culprit on hand. While I dress, the coffee maker works unmoved. At their own pace. The minute hand advances relentlessly. I drain the cup, turn up the volume of the music on my mobile. Tom Petty is with me. He tells me through headphones that even losers are lucky sometimes. I close the door.

I walk through empty and dark streets. Before, when I passed by the windows, it smelled of fresh coffee and toast. Now there are hardly any lights on. I imagine that uncertainty is best fought with the head between the sheets. Already at work, the faces of colleagues says it all. Not even the routine and the rush can make the ghosts fade away. At most, their mouths are silenced for an instant. Each house is a world —and some up to two! – says someone in a hallway. A few laughs suddenly sneak in. For a moment it seems like a normal day. Until you look into the eyes of the one next to you. Fear is not hidden by that appearance of tranquility, no matter how hard you try. -What time is it? – ten to nine -. In the street the queue goes around the block. Your gaze meets that of the people waiting outside. A glass wall in the form of a window that separates two different ways of living the same situation. A voice abruptly brings you out of your thoughts. – Are you ready? -. You look at your closest partner. You know not, but you have no other choice. The doors open. Greetings, silences, smiles, demands … Every house is a world. I look at the clock. How far both are still! Now the minute hand seems to have lost all the rush. Someone reproaches you that there is not what you have come to look for. Another tells you I don’t know what. “Where is it?” I disconnect for a moment. Better than counting to ten. Suddenly and almost by surprise, that lady thanks you for being there every day. You smile at him as you think, “No one will remember us when this is over.”

